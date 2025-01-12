Mansfield Harriers take the centre stage at the County Cross Country Championships

County Champions for 2025, Mansfield harriers senior men

Mansfield Harriers travelled in large numbers to compete in the first Championship of 2025, the combined Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Cross Country Championships at Shipley Park in Heanor.

The team had to face exceptionally cold weather and the traditionally extremely muddy course was much firmer than normal, although still challenging. A fantastic day of competition saw the club take the highest number of team awards across the two counties as they came away with eight team golds, three silver, three bronze plus numerous individual podium places and athletes invited to represent the County.

The senior men went into the competition with high hopes of taking the team award from the powerful Notts AC team for the first in close to twenty years. The men put in a great team shift and strength in depth saw the club take a superb gold and silver in the masters competition.

Alex Hampson took an individual bronze with Will Sullivan continuing his fine form placing 4th, Ed Sankey placing 5th, Kris Watson 9th, Liam Watson 10th, Jan Bailey 11th, Jordan Boam 15th, Dan Wheat 16th, Dan Nugent 17th, Richie Talbot 25th, Dan Trainor 27th, Jamie Macintyre 45.09, Andy Walker 63rd and Shaun Arrowsmith 92nd. Individually Ed took gold in the Under 20 age group, Kris gold M35, Liam silver M35, Jan gold M45, Dan N silver M45. Mansfield also had a strong team in the Derbyshire Masters competition, as with Notts they competed with the men with Chris Patterson 11th, Mike Blair 16th, Simon Fisher 20th and Joe Henstock 26th taking the team gold medal. Chris took the M35 gold, Mike M45 gold and Simon M35 bronze.

Not to be outdone the ladies also came away with senior team gold, masters bronze and gold in the Derbyshire Masters age group. Carolyn Hay was the first Mansfield athlete home in 4th place closely followed by Hannah Wragg 6th, Alice Mortiboy 8th, Cristina Dinescu 12th, Kath Malone 13th, Gillian Newbould 17th, Natasha Carver 38th, Sharon Armitage 44th, Barbara Stevens 48th and Maddy Collinge 60th. Individually Carolyn took gold in the F45 category, Kath bronze F45 and Barbara gold in the F65.

Leading the Derbyshire Masters, Hayley Gill placed 3rd overall and took gold in the F45 category, Louise Rowley placed 19th, Lottie Riddle 21st and Nic Hubbard 35th.

Mansfield dominated in a high quality Under 17 boys race with Jacob Nugent running from the front to take gold with Jude Ryan taking the bronze. Charlie Taylor performed strongly for 6th, closely followed by Reece Carver 7th and Oliver Buglass 11th with the team taking a comfortable team win.

Another strong team performance saw the club take the gold medal in the Under 15 boys race with Jack Pares also taking the individual gold to confirm his superb winter so far with the fast improving Ollie McClemens taking bronze with Dan Adams 8th and Teddy Macintyre 11th. The Under 13 boys missed out on a team medal due to athletes missing through illness and injury, however the two boys who raced performed admirably, both qualifying to represent the county with Oliwier Macutkiewicz 5th and Will McClemens 7th. The sole competitor in the Under 11 boys was Jack Whysall who had his best race of the winter to place 5th.

The Under13 girls put in a tremendous performance taking both the gold and silver team medals, Individually Olivia Wright confirmed her fine winter as she took gold closely followed by Evie Clifton who took the silver. Maisie Lowe had her best run of the winter coming in 4th with Lauren Pate 6th, Catherine Rivis 7th and Evelyn Wheat 10th.

Charley Whysall was another to take individual glory in the Under 15 age group also leading the team to an impressive victory with the team also earning a bronze. Lily Mason took the silver, Isla Millns placed 5th, Isabelle Davey 6th, Myanie Westwood 9th, Maisy Slack 10th, Emily Pares 11th and Lucy Beardsmore 14th. The Under 11 girls took a very pleasing silver medal with Esme Evans also taking individual bronze, followed by Katelyn Marshall 6th and Isla Huntington 8th.

In both Counties the Under 17 and 20 girls raced together with Grace Manson taking gold in the Notts Under 20 age group with Amy Newbould 8th and Rebecca Butt 9th in the Under 17 race all three claiming bronze in the team race. In the Derbyshire race Katie Leese had her best race of the winter to date finishing 4th in the Under 17 race with Amelia Corke 4th and Katrina Prior 5th in the Under 20 age group.