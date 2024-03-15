Mansfield Harriers shine at the Inter Counties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Wollaton Park Nottingham athletes and spectators were treated to an exhilarating day of racing on a firm but challenging course. Mansfield Harriers had a terrific twenty two selected to raise for Nottinghamshire and one for Derbyshire.

Charley Whysall has put in a string of impressive races throughout the winter, and in the Under 13 girls race was always in the leading group and finished in a phenomenal 7th place. Backed up by Evie Clifton 49th, Isla Millns 65th and Myannie Westwood 129th the team are clearly one of the strongest club teams in the Country.

The under 15 girls all put in strong performances with Maisy Slack 124th, Amelia Arbon 181st and Emily Pares 212th. Recent recruit Katie Leese was the sole club member racing for Derbyshire and came home in 127th place at Under 17 followed by Rebecca Butt 253rd and Martha Yanney 262nd.

Charley Whysall in action at Cross Country

Teddy Macintyre is another Under 13 who had made significant progress over the last 12 months. This time last year he was struggling to make the County team but through his hard work over the period he stormed around Wollaton to place 53rd and be first County representative to finish.

Jack Pares placed 109th in the Under 15 boys followed by Eddie Lowe 150th and Charlie Taylor 204th. The club had four athletes racing in the Under 17 age group which saw Ed Sankey place 90th, Eddie Holden 103rd, Jude Ryan 123rd and Reece Carver 198th.