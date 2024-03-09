Mansfield Harriers represent the County at Grantham
Competing in a variety of events all ten did themselves proud as they competed against the best from Lincolnshire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. Representing the County were Under 11 boys Edward Bradbury, Under 11 girls Katelyn Marshall, Under 13 boys Chris Nixon, Under 13 girls Sophie Peet, Maisie Lowe, Edee Gascoyne, Charlotte Marshall, Lucy Beardsmore, Under 15 girls Amelia Arbon and Freya Martin
Arguably the biggest race of the Cross Country Season for the youngest club athletes is the National Primary Schools and Year 7 Championships which were held on an extremely challenging course at Prestwold Hall near Leicester and once again all six superbly representing the club
In the Year 7 girls race Evie Clifton continued her outstanding winter, always in the top 10 she came home a phenomenal 7th place with Olivia Wright continuing her improvement in 46th place. In the Year 6 race Catherine Rivas placed 73rd and Olivia Fletcher 85th out of a field of over 250. Esme Evans came in 51st out of close to 250 finishers in the Year 5 girls race and Jack Whysall placed 177th out of 270 in the Year 5 boys race.