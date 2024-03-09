Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competing in a variety of events all ten did themselves proud as they competed against the best from Lincolnshire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. Representing the County were Under 11 boys Edward Bradbury, Under 11 girls Katelyn Marshall, Under 13 boys Chris Nixon, Under 13 girls Sophie Peet, Maisie Lowe, Edee Gascoyne, Charlotte Marshall, Lucy Beardsmore, Under 15 girls Amelia Arbon and Freya Martin

Arguably the biggest race of the Cross Country Season for the youngest club athletes is the National Primary Schools and Year 7 Championships which were held on an extremely challenging course at Prestwold Hall near Leicester and once again all six superbly representing the club

