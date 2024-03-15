Mansfield Harriers in form on the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Retford Half Marathon is a popular local event with many athletes using the race as an indicator for a spring marathon. Held in miserable conditions Richie Talbot had a superb run after a terrific block of training as he recorded a new personal best 74.41. Making his debut at the distance George Holden was next Mansfield athlete home in 81.43, Fraser Bain 84.27 and Richard Holden 86.59. A superb run from Andy Walker saw him break the 90 minute barrier with 88.12. Louis James was next home in 1.33.27 followed by Wayne Lowe 1.34.32 with both Neil Halstead and Phil Beardsley showing training for a spring marathon is going well recording 1.37.05 and 1.47 respectively.

The Holme runs held at Holme Pierrepont in atrocious conditions had events over 5K, 10K and Half Marathon. Jude Ryan continues his return to his very best form with a time of 16.15 in the 5K to take the win with Master 65 Des Gibbons recording an impressive age group time of 20.38. In the 10K Matt Bottomore came home in 36.38 and Hannah Jones recorded 45.08. The inspirational Barbara Stevens had a phenomenal run in the Half, the slightly built 68 year old battled throughout to record a stunning time of 1.41.43.