Mansfield Harriers in contention at the Notts AAA Summer League

After a terrific first fixture for the club in the Nottinghamshire AAA Summer League competition at Newark, Mansfield Harriers travelled to Wollaton Park for the second competition in the series of five. Coming into the Wollaton fixture the team were looking to consolidate team placings in all four age group categories with several athletes also looking to race themselves into podium placings individually at the end of the series.

The Mansfield ladies continue to show remarkable improvement with the senior team coming away with a second team win in the series and sit in first place overall with a very good Newark team in second place. Kath Malone was first lady home in 5th place, Kath has been a revelation since her recent move to the club with several terrific runs and after the two fixtures she places 1st Master 45 and 4th overall. In her first appearance in the league this season Molly Johnson had a strong run for 6th, after a lay off for injury Paige Roadley had a pleasing run for 8th and completing the team Hannah Jones came in 16th. The Masters team placed 4th on the night and now lie only 5 match points behind Redhill in second place after this fixture. Another recent recruit Sam Brown had an excellent run for 22nd with Helen Pritchett close behind in 27th, Laura Gapski 37th and Nic Hubbard 57th.

In a field of 209 ladies Amy Newbould was the next lady home placing 63rd closely followed by Sarah Bradbury 64th, Natasha Carver 67th, Bev Armstrong 77th, Sharon Armitage 79th, Emma Mason 81st, Lorraine Kuchta 82nd, Holly Colton 100th, Claire Croll 116th, Gemma Bacon 126th, Daisy Allsop 144th and Tina Copcutt 194th. The senior ladies scored three teams also placing 8th and 14th with Masters B team coming in 11th.

The senior men came a close second to a powerful Notts AC team at Newark, and another similar performance saw the team place 2nd again although only 3 match points behind at Wollaton. With three fixtures to go it’s all to play for. Another fantastic performance from Chris Patterson saw him place 4th in an exceptionally strong field for this league, Chris now leads the Masters 35 age group and is in 3rd place overall. Returning from injury both Kris Watson 6th and Alex Hampson 7th had very pleasing runs, with Jan Bailey 14th and junior Jacob Nugent having his first taste of this competition come in a very pleasing 18th. The Masters team packed superbly taking a superb win over a very good Long Eaton team by a narrow margin, and lead the same team by a small margin after the two events. After a year out travelling the world Chris Kilburn had a terrific run for 20th, with Marlon Dunkley 27th also leading the Masters 45 age group, Dan Wheat 29th, Drew Hurst 35th and Joe Henstock 40th.

Mansfield Harriers at Wollaton