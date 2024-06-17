Mansfield Harriers in contention at the Notts AAA Summer League
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mansfield ladies continue to show remarkable improvement with the senior team coming away with a second team win in the series and sit in first place overall with a very good Newark team in second place. Kath Malone was first lady home in 5th place, Kath has been a revelation since her recent move to the club with several terrific runs and after the two fixtures she places 1st Master 45 and 4th overall. In her first appearance in the league this season Molly Johnson had a strong run for 6th, after a lay off for injury Paige Roadley had a pleasing run for 8th and completing the team Hannah Jones came in 16th. The Masters team placed 4th on the night and now lie only 5 match points behind Redhill in second place after this fixture. Another recent recruit Sam Brown had an excellent run for 22nd with Helen Pritchett close behind in 27th, Laura Gapski 37th and Nic Hubbard 57th.
In a field of 209 ladies Amy Newbould was the next lady home placing 63rd closely followed by Sarah Bradbury 64th, Natasha Carver 67th, Bev Armstrong 77th, Sharon Armitage 79th, Emma Mason 81st, Lorraine Kuchta 82nd, Holly Colton 100th, Claire Croll 116th, Gemma Bacon 126th, Daisy Allsop 144th and Tina Copcutt 194th. The senior ladies scored three teams also placing 8th and 14th with Masters B team coming in 11th.
The senior men came a close second to a powerful Notts AC team at Newark, and another similar performance saw the team place 2nd again although only 3 match points behind at Wollaton. With three fixtures to go it’s all to play for. Another fantastic performance from Chris Patterson saw him place 4th in an exceptionally strong field for this league, Chris now leads the Masters 35 age group and is in 3rd place overall. Returning from injury both Kris Watson 6th and Alex Hampson 7th had very pleasing runs, with Jan Bailey 14th and junior Jacob Nugent having his first taste of this competition come in a very pleasing 18th. The Masters team packed superbly taking a superb win over a very good Long Eaton team by a narrow margin, and lead the same team by a small margin after the two events. After a year out travelling the world Chris Kilburn had a terrific run for 20th, with Marlon Dunkley 27th also leading the Masters 45 age group, Dan Wheat 29th, Drew Hurst 35th and Joe Henstock 40th.
On the night the men had terrific strength in depth with Jordan Boam 21st, Brad Caress 23rd, Lewis Boswell 24th, another junior making a promising debut Reece Carver 30th, Simon Kelly 52nd, George Holden 66th, Martin Fickling 69th, Ben Mcclemens 88th, Jamie Macintyre 99th, Richrd Holden 100th, Fraser Bain 110th, Paul Whittingham 126th, Darren Powell 127th, Andy Walker 134th, Paul Castledine 196th, Andy Wetherill 197th also 3rd Master 65, James Aspinall 198th, Graeme Baguley 241st, Vaughan Chamberlain 301st and Colin Sawers 350th out of a massive field of 357. The senior B team placed 5th with the C team 14th and the masters B team 7th, the C team 29th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.