Mansfield Harriers Impress on both road and track

Mansfield Harriers were competing at both the NDRC and Run Forest Summer Series 5K at Queens Park Chesterfield and the Summer Solstice 10K at Long Bennington near Grantham. The club came away with several podium places and numerous positive performances.

Racing at the four lap challenging Chesterfield course rising star Charley Whysall had a phenomenal performance front running to win the junior age group and also the overall female category in an impressive time of 18.00. Gillian Newbould placed 8th and first female 45 in 21.30 closely followed by Louise Rowley 9th in 21.53 and Amy Newbould 10th 22.07.

Sam Gilliver put an equally impressive run to take the overall win in 16.12, with Dan Nugent 2nd and first M45 in 16.26 and Jacob Nugent 3rd and first junior in 16.36. Simon Fisher placed 6th overall and first M35 16.45 with Richard Holden taking 1st M55 with a time of 21.16. Jack Pares placed 8th in 16.49, Charlie Taylor 9th 17.27, George Holden 10th 17.55, Simon Kelly 18th 18.14, Teddy Macintyre 23rd 18.23, Andy Walker 30th 19.15 and Greg Holden 31st 19.38.

Competing at Long Bennington Jake Richardson ran strongly to take 3rd place overall 33.01 closely followed by Jan Bailey in 4th 33.13 which gave him the first Master 45 prize. Superb runs earned new personal bests for Fraser Bain 38.18, Neil Halstead 42.07 and Jason Taylor 42.27. Helen Jones recorded 44.06 which won the F35 age group, Pete Copcutt 57.51 and Tina Copcutt 69.55.

Charley Whysall continues to impress in 2024

Track action was at the South Kesteven Sports Stadium at Grantham as the clubs juniors competed in the final Youth Development League fixture. Team manager Gary Peet has worked incredibly hard this year to get strong teams out and in spite of fixture clashes throughout the season the team placed a creditable third overall.

The Under 15 girls provided a strong team with Florence Kenney impressive on the track with a win over 300, 2nd in the 800 and 3rd High Jump. Scarlet Jane also won her heat of the 300 and also won the Long Jump after a strong series of jumps. Continued success in the middle distance events had Isla Millns winning her heat of the 800 and Maisy Slack the 1500 metres. Sophie Peet scored heavily for the team placing 2nd in the 75 Hurdles, High Jump and Shot with Olivia Frith winning her heat of the Hurdles. Charlotte Marshall performed will in the 100, 200 and Long Jump with Ellie Mai Cogan racing well in her 100 metre heat. Lucy Beardsmore put in another terrific Javelin performance to take the win also placing 4th in the 200. The 4 x 100 metre relay team of Sophie, Lucy, Ellie Mai and Charlotte came away with a close fought victory.

In the Under 13 girls age group Olivia Wright continues her impressive season as she took the win over 800 with Martha Manson also recording a win. Evie Clifton was a clear winner in the 1200 with Lauren Pate making it a double also racing in the 100. Edee Gascoyne and Lauren Jackson were both impressive over 75 and 150 metres with Edee also performing well in the Long Jump. Maisy Gill was 2nd in both the 70 Hurdles and Long jump and Poppy Parkin ran a good 75 metres. The relay team of Poppy, Olivia, Maisy and Edee placed 2nd in a very close relay event.

