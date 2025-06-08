Mansfield Harriers impress in club competition

Sophie Peet taking the win in the Shot

Mansfield Harriers travelled in good numbers to Holme Pierrepont to compete in the second race of the Notts AAA Summer League competition.

After a terrific team performance at the first event the club were looking to consolidate team positions and after another big effort the club is in medal positions in all four team categories.

Making his debut in this league junior Jacob Nugent backed up his recent sub 15 minute 5K personal best with a superb run for 2nd place closely followed by Dan Nugent who placed 3rd and after two races is leading the series. Chris Patterson followed in 5th, Marlon Dunkley 12th, Dan Wheat 22nd, Dave Cass 19th, Reece Carver 22nd, Richie Talbot 23rd, Matt Bottomore 24th, Charlie Taylor 26th, Dan Trainor 42nd, Martin Fickling 45th and Luke McGarry-Kirk 48th all came home in the top 50 out of the 299 finishers. Simon Kelly was next man home in 51st with Jack Skillington 59th, Oliver Buglass 87th, Fraser Bain 89th, Chris Dale 94th, Andy Walker 113rd, Jason Taylor 118th, Tom Newbould 119th, Adam Dodd 129th, Joe Troman 164th, Mark Burr 197th, Ian Cross 211th, Graeme Baguley 228th, Pete Weldon 238th, Vaughan Chamberlain 256th and Colin Sawers 276th.

Carolyn Hay continued her recent fine form placing 2nd lady home out of 173 who completed the course with Kath Malone racing strongly to place 14th. Kirsty Fairbairn-Wint had an impressive race for 23rd with Kirsty Huntington 27th, Sarah Maston 28th, Lottie Riddle 29th, Gillian Newbould 40th, Sam Brown 44th, Amy Newbould 46th, Natasha Carver 49th, Sarah Bradbury 62nd, Emma McLaughlin 80th, Claire Watson 83rd, Claire Croll 92nd and Holly Colton 124th.

Jacob Nugent on route to second place

On the night in the team events the Senior men placed 3rd, 7th and 14th and after loading the Masters they placed 1st and 11th. The Senior women placed 3rd and the Masters 3rd and 7th teams. As a result of this after two fixtures the Senior and Masters men are leading the series with the B and C teams 6th and 12 in the seniors and the B team 6th in the Masters. The Senior women are currently 2nd in the series with the Masters in 3rd and 8th team places.

In Track and Field competition the clubs juniors competed in the second in the series of three Youth Development League fixtures at Berry Hill Park. In a very tight competition team manager Gary Peet put out a strong team that placed 4th and leaves the club in 4th place with one event to go.

Under 15 Finn Studholme was impressive in the throws as he took the win in the Hammer, Discus and Shot with Tanaka Masenda equally so in the sprints with a win in the 100 and 2nd in the 200 metres. In the same age group Chris Nixon scored well for the team placing 2nd in his 100, 3rd in the 200 and 6th Long Jump. Xander Arbon had a busy day scoring well in the Javelin 2nd, and 6th in both the 300 and 800. James Govier was 5th in the 1500 with Will McClemens 3rd in his heat and 2nd in the Shot. The 4 x 100 team of Chris, Xander, Will and Tanaka placed 5th.

In the Under 15 girls age group Sophie Peet had an outstanding day of competition as she came first in the 75 metre Hurdles, Shot and Javelin. The 1500 metres saw impressive wins for Charley Whysall and Isla Millns with Isla also taking 3rd at Shot. Charlotte Marshall and Isabelle Davey both scored big points for the club with them both doing the maximum three events with Charlotte 4th in the Long Jump, 3rd 300 and 5th 100, with Isabelle 3rd 800 3rd Shot and 1st in the Javelin. Maisie Lowe continues to show great improvement and was a clear winner of her 800 heat also doing the guest 100 along with Daisie Smith. Poppy Parkin placed 5th in both the 100 and 200 with Alice Tootell placed 3rd in her 300 metres. Both the 4 x 100 and 300 relay teams placed 3rd with the short relay team comprising of Sophie, Charlotte, Poppy and Alice with the long relay Isabelle, Charley, Isla and Maisie.

The Under 13 age group saw an impressive club debut for Harry Bradshaw who claimed a win over 800 metres and placed 3rd in the 200 with Jack Whysall dominant over 1200 metres. Yash Vaghela competed in the sprints placing 5th in both the 80 and 150 metres. Martha Manson was equally impressive for the girls having a dominant win over 800 metres. Fantastic team performances were given by Katelyn Marshall, Millie-Mae Palmer and Catherine Rivis who all competed in the maximum allowed three events. Katelyn was 2nd in the Long Jump, 4th 80 metres and 5th 150 metres. Millie Mae placed 4th in the shot and 5th in both Javelin and 100 metres. Catherine placed 2nd in the 1200 metres, 1st Long Jump and 3rd in the Javelin. Evelyn Wheat placed 2nd in her 800 and 5th in the 150 with Esme Evans 4th in the 70 metre Hurdles. The 4 x 100 relay team of Evelyn, Catherine, Millie-Mae and Katelyn placed 5th.