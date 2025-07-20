Mansfield Harriers impress at the English Schools Athletics Association Championships

Rachel Wilcockson who scored heavily for Mansfield in the Northern League

This year the English Schools Athletics Association Championships held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham celebrated its centenary year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is described as the fourth biggest Athletics event in the world and once again the standard of competition was exceptional and the athletes were also faced with the challenge that extreme heat brings.

Competing in her final Championship Serenity Joynt was looking for one last big performance in the Senior girls Discus. In her 5th time at the event Serenity put in a string of big throws, agonisingly just missing out on a medal as she placed 4th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also competing in his last English Schools was Ed Sankey who was in the Senior boys 2000 metres Steeplechase. In an exceptionally strong race, Ed recorded a new best time of 6.09.34 which placed him 8th with all seven athletes in front of him recording new personal bests. Amelia Arbon went into the Inter girls 1500 metres steeplechase looking for a top 10 place and after a terrific tactical run she achieved her ambition by placing 9th.

Ed Sankey, new personal best at a major championship

The 800 metres saw incredible standards and tough qualification for the finals with only the winner of each heat guaranteed a place in the final. Olivia Wright Junior girls, Florence Kenney Inter girls and Jude Ryan Senior boys all ran strongly but were eliminated in the heats. Charley Whysall gave everything in the Junior girls 1500 but was also eliminated in the heats.

Finn Studholme is in his first year of competition and has made massive improvements throughout the season and will take great inspiration from the event. Competing in the Junior boys Discus he placed 18th in the final. Thomas Harding recorded a new personal best of 22.32 in the Inter boys 200 metre heats but narrowly missed out on progressing further.

The third fixture in the Northen League competition was held at Scunthorpe, Manfield Harriers put in a terrific team performance to place third on the day and are third overall with the final fixture at Berry Hill Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the athletes covered multiple events to earn the club valuable points with Rachel Wilcockson leading the way competing in five individual events and a relay, scoring heavily in the Hammer, Discus, Shot, Javelin and 100 metres. Sophie Toyn showed her versatility scoring good points in the 3000 metres, 800 metres, 400 metres and Triple Jump with Ben Lowe having a terrific day competing in the 200, High Jump, Long Jump and Javelin. Charlotte Gair also competed in four events, scoring big team points in the Discus, Hammer, Shot and Javelin.

The Mansfield sprinters continue to shine and the very young team showed great promise for the future. James Betts competed in the 100 metres, Nathan Salmon 100, Triple Jump, Jack Dawson 100, Katie Biggs 100, Rebecca Lilleyman 100, 400, Freddie Heath 200, Scarlett Jane 200, Triple Jump, Long Jump, Ava Casterton 200 and Stef Wilcockson 110 Hurdles, 400 metres Hurdles and High Jump. Amelia Arbon showed fantastic commitment to the team competing the day after her superb English Schools performance in the 400 metre Hurdles. Throws coach Paul Gair turned his hand to competition scoring in the Shot, Discus and Hammer.

Paul Wright continues to impress in the middle distance events as he put in a stellar display in the 800 and 400 metres. Making debuts in the league Ollie McClemens and dad Ben scored well in the 1500 with Liam Watson and another competition debutant Reece Carver scoring heavily in the 5000 metres.

The 4 x 100 metre teams both placed first, for the men Nathan, Freddie, Jack and James with the women Katie, Ava, Rachel and Rebecca. The 4 x 400 relay teams both placed second, Paul, Ollie, Freddie and Ben for the men and Rebecca, Sophie, Katie and Ava for the women.