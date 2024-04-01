Mansfield Harriers excel at Midland Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first races out were the Under 13 age groups with the girls putting out a statement for the day with superb racing from Charley Whysall to take gold in 18.42, Evie Clifton silver in 19.04 with Isla Millns breaking 20 for the first time recording 19.58 for 5th place with the team crowned Midland champions. Teddy Macintyre ran strongly for 5th in the boys race finishing in 18.21, William McClemens produced a personal best time of 20.32 for 15th followed by Mihnea Radu 21.56 placing 23rd as the team came away with a bronze.

The second team Gold was won by the Under 15 girl age group, up against a very strong Halesowen team they all ran strongly to take the title by a narrow margin. Lily Mason took the individual bronze with 18.48 closely followed by Maisy Slack who ran a massive best of 18.55 for 4th, Amelia Arbon placed 6th with a PB of 19.50 and Emily Pares 7th 19.59. Charlie Taylor had his finest race to date taking an individual silver in the boys race with 17.31 and Ollie McClemens was 8th in 18.42. Unfortunately, Jack Pares took ill travelling to the race which meant the team did not complete. A stunning team performance from the Under 17 boys had three athletes in the first four and another well deserved team gold medal. A positive run from Ed Sankey had him crowned Midland Champion in 15.54, Jude Ryan took the silver with 16.19 and Eddie Holden came in 4th in 16.47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mansfield women exceeded all expectation as they placed 6th against the best teams in the Midlands, making significant improvement in both position and time from all previous performances in the event. Such is the strength in depth at the moment they managed to field two more very strong teams that came in 27th and 33rd.

Midland winning Under 17, 15 and 13 teams

The event had two long legs of 5.4 miles and four short of 3.2 miles with the long legs being one and three. In her first race in Mansfield colours Kath Malone set the team up with a superb 35.24 followed by the in form Grace Manson 18.58 with Carolyn Day running a strong second long leg of 34.28. With three excellent athletes on the remaining stages the club continued to progress through Paige Roadley 20.47, Sophie Toyn 21.26 and Mollie Johnson 20.12. For the B team Kirsty Huntington went out first recording 38.15 followed by Cristina Dinescu 22.31, Hannah Jones 40.13, Amelia Corke 21.48, Sarah Bradbury 24.12 and Louise Rowley 23.19. The C team had Claire Croll on the opening long leg and she came home in 44.24, Bev Armstrong then ran 24.23 with a strong run from Claire Watson on the second long leg recording 39.42 with the final three short legs from Daisy Allsop 26.59, Nic Hubbard 24.30 and Emma Mason 24.31.

The men placed 8th one place higher than the previous best of 9th last year, more significantly they were close to 5 minutes quicker than last years effort with the B team finishing a pleasing 37th. The race construction was the first four legs were the long 5.4 miles followed by eight short legs of 3.2 miles.