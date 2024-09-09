Mansfield Harriers conclude the Track and Field season in style

Mansfield Harriers Track and Field League season concluded with the final County Development League at Berry Hill Park last weekend. The league is for the Under 17 age group and above and has a remit of developing athletes and clubs within the County. For the last fixture of the season the athletes moving up to Under 17 are allowed to compete. Mansfield athletes turned up in good numbers for the event and put in a string of impressive performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Pares moves up to Under 17 next summer and this was his first opportunity to race 5000 metres on the track. A stunning display of front running saw him lap every athlete in the field and come away with a massive personal best from his road PB recording 16.23.2. In the same event Andy Wetherill continues to put in superb age group performances with the M65 athlete clocking 20.19.2 also throwing the Javelin to 17.22 metres and Jason Taylor recording 20.27.2. Charlie Taylor helped his dad around recording 20.27.7 after recording a massive personal best of 4.26 in the 1500 metres.

Johar Ali and Eddie Holden were always at the front in the 1500 and both were rewarded with new best times of 4.06.6 and 4.20.7 respectively, Emily Pares recorded 5.16.2 and Amy Newbould 5.37.4. Amelia Arbon ran strongly to record 5.11.2 and went on to run a PB of 14.6 for the 100 and 30.8 for 200. A terrific run from Jude Ryan saw him record a win and a big PB of 1.56.5 in the 800 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mansfield sprinters have been in great form all summer and continued with this right to the close of the season. Henry Allen 11.4, Jacob Dale 11.5, James Betts 11.9 which is a PB had a great battle and Jess Waters recorded a superb PB of 12.0 all racing over 100 metres. Emma Nowak recorded 13.1 27.4, Scarlett Jane 13.3 27.7, Jack Dawson 13.3 27.7 PB and Rowan Tomsett 13.2 27.1 for the 100 200 metres double. Katie Biggs was impressive over 80 Hurdles recording 12.5 and ran 30.2 for 200 with Brian Best Okeke recording 24.6 over the longer sprint. Paul Wright and Sophie Toyn raced a 200 400 double racing 25.9 53.8 and 31.7 PB 70.7 respectively. Florence Kenney recorded 63.4 for her first race over 400 with Beth Hamilton 63.5.

Terrific personal best over 5000 metres for Jack Pares

In the field Harvey Elias launched the Discus to a new best of 29.16 metres and Serenity Joynt concluded a successful season with 38.70 metres. Ben Lowe continues to improve in the High Jump clearing a new best height of 1.75 metres and showed a good turn of speed in the 200 as he raced to 24.5.

On the roads Mansfield had a great turnout for the Wilne 10K a flat and scenic race based around Draycott in Derbyshire. Hayley Gill continues her outstanding recent form placing 2nd lady and 1st W45 in a superb time of 36.20, returning to racing after taking the summer out for exams Katie Leese recorded 46.44 and Emma Mason had a massive PB to record 49.50. Sarah Bradbury followed closely with 50.11 followed by Holly Colton 51.40, Gemma Bacon 56.18, Sue Lomas 60.10 and Maddy Collinge 60.30.

Sam Gilliver continues to put in high quality races placing 6th in a time of 31.55 with Kristian Watson 14th overall and 1st M40 in 32.37. Rob Kendrick recorded a new PB of 36.09, Paul Whittingham 37.22, Dave Savage 56.15, Steve Davies 57.38 and Tim Richardson 60.25.