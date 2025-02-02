Mansfield Harriers claim national medals as great start to 2025 goes on

Midland Cross Under 15 boys team, Teddy, Ollie, Dan and Jack

Mansfield Harriers superb start to 2025 continues as club athletes shine in all formats with athletes racing indoor track and field meetings, cross country and road.

The British Masters 3000 metres championship were held at the EIS in Sheffield also incorporating the Midlands championship event. Kris Wason put an impressive display of front running in the M40 race leading from gun to tape to be crowned British and Midlands Champion. In the same race Dan Wheat had a terrific run to record a new personal best and come home 4th and take the silver medal in Midlands event. Kath Malone put on a brave run in the F45 race as she looked to run from the front, agonisingly being caught on the last lap but still came away with a silver medal in the National event and gold in the Midlands.

At the Run Jump Throw meeting at the same venue the previous day several of the clubs rising stars put in superb performances. Continuing her fine winter Sophie Peet recorded new personal bests over 60 metres 8.70 and 200 metres 29.77, with Matt Smart recording a sensational new best of 6.82 for 60 and Ava Casterton collecting a new best over 400 with 65.52. Under 17, Florence Kenney has performed admirably on the indoor circuit recording PB’s in every race and this continued with a 2.20.39 for 800. Martha Mason recorded a new best of 2.30.51 as she won her heat and Olivia Wright using the race as preparation for her National Championship debut recorded a pleasing 2.25.92.

A small number of athletes made the trip to Mallory Park to compete in the Midland Cross Country Championships. A new location for the event, the competing athletes enjoyed a challenging and undulating heavy course.

Tissington Trail ladies Half marathon winner Lottie Riddle

Highlight of the day was the Under 15 boys performance with rising star Jack Pares showing his class within the high quality field as he came home in silver medal position. Great support from his teammates Ollie McClemens 10th, Dan Adams 28th and Teddy Macintyre 50th saw the team come home with well deserved bronze team medals. Alex Hampson continued his solid winter placing 11th and in his first season with the team Liam Watson continues to impress as he placed 32nd. Katie Leese had her best run to date for Mansfield placing 10th in the Under 17 girls closely followed by Amelia Arbon in 14th. Evie Clifton was always near the front in the Under 13 girls race placing 7th, in the boys race Oliwier Macutkiewicz placed 22nd and after a nasty spiking at the start of the race Will McClemens showed great courage to finish and place 44th. The under 15 girls just missed out on a team placing with three girls racing with Lily Mason first back in 11th, Isla Millns 14th and Emily Pares 31st.

The fourth and penultimate race in this winters Notts Mini League Cross Country Series was held at Berry Hill Park and a strong Mansfield team came away with a narrow win over league leaders Rushcliffe. Mansfield showed great strength in the Under 13 and 15 age groups winning all four team races, had a much stronger showing in the Under 11 girls but were short of numbers in the Under 11 boys.

In the Under 15 boys Jack Pares continues to dominate and was a clear winner with Ollie McClemens having another terrific run for 3rd, Dan Adams 5th, Teddy Macintyre 11th and Xander Arbon 17th. Charley Whysall continued her domination of the Under 15 girls race with another front running victory with Isla Millns 4th, Florence Kenney 6th, Emily Pares 8th, Myannie Westwood 9th and Martha Walker 12th. In the team race Mansfield are clear in the girls and hold a working lead in the boys. Individually Jack leads the boys with Ollie in 3rd and Charley leads the girls with Isla also in 3rd place.

Olivia Wright was an impressive winner of the Under 13 girls race and with Maisie Lowe 4th, Lauren Pate 6th, Catherine Rivis 7th and Evelyn Wheat 11th the team won comfortably. Oliwier Macutkiewicz placed 2nd in the boys race, having a career best run to date James Govier placed 3rd and Will McClemens placed 7th as the boys also recorded a team victory. The girls have a clear team lead in the series with the boys leading by the narrowest possible margin with all to play for in the final fixture. Individually Olivia leads the girls category with Lauren in 3rd and for the boys Oliwier currently leads.

Dan Wheat, Kath Malone and Kris Watson all shine at the British Masters Championships

In the Under 11 age group Esme Evans confirmed recent form with a superb win in the girls race, backed up by Everly Chijioke 13th, Matilda Broxsom 15th, and Isla Huntington 21st as the team placed 3rd. Jack Whysall performed at a different level to any previous race as he placed 3rd, with Austin Wright 21st as the team came 5th. Through the series the girls are 5th and the boys 6th with Esme in 3rd place overall.

The Tissington Trail Half Marathon is a very popular event with races held on both on the Saturday and Sunday of the same weekend. Competing on Sunday, Lottie Riddle continued her recent improvement by taking the win in the ladies race with 1.37.40, with Sam Brown 2nd F50 and 7th lady back recording 1.46.53. In the Saturday version Darren Powell placed 4th overall and 1st M50 recording 1.25.09 with Steve Davies recording 2.17.40.