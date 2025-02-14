Mansfield Harrier Smart so close to national indoor glory

Matt Smart on the podium collecting his silver medal

The England Athletics Age Group Indoor Championships took place last week at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

As every other National Championship, the standard was of the highest order with an impressive five Mansfield Harriers achieving the qualification standard. The five athletes put in superb performances with the club coming away with another Championship medal.

Under 20 athlete Matt Smart put in a sensational series in the 60 metres race. Matt looked impressive in the heats and semi finals winning both in 6.81 and 6.80 respectively and went into the final with confidence. A tremendous race in the final saw Matt pipped to the line, beaten by pre-race favourite Teddy Wilson of Shaftsbury Barnet as they both recorded 6.74 in a blanket finish. Agonisingly the result came out in favour of Teddy by a margin of 2/1000th of a second, will Matt taking a silver medal and a big new personal best.

The Under 20 men 1500 had both Jude Ryan and Ed Sankey compete in what turned out to be a tactical affair. Jude had an impressive run to place 5th in 4.00.72 with Ed running strongly for 9th in 4.04.93. Rising star Olivia Wright moves up from Under 13 to Under 15 this summer and in her first race in the new age group put in a massive run to record a terrific personal best of 2.20.91 and suggests a very strong summer season. Sophie Peet has been impressive all winter with her great performances earning her a spot in the Under 15 girls 60 metre Hurdles where she recorded 10.14 seconds in her heat.

Mansfield Harriers iron man Matthew Bradbury was in action last month at the Montane Winter Spine Sprint race which started at Edale and was run in gruelling snowy conditions on a challenging course. Matthew had challenges before the start as his poles broke just before the start leaving him with no walking aids. Showing great resilience, he covered the 44 miles in 14 hours 27 in what can only be described as Artic conditions with snow drifts and knee deep snow in places as he placed 30th overall. To make it more challenging all montane events are self-navigated so the event became more difficult as the event went on as tracks disappeared through the inclement weather.

The Bolsover 10K is traditionally held in December but was cancelled due to bad weather last year and rearranged to take place this month. Mansfield Harriers put in an impressive showing including providing both the winning man and woman. Kristian Watson put on an impressive display of front running to take the win in a time of 32.37 to come 26 seconds in front of the second athlete with Hayley Gill recording 36.33 to come home first lady with the second athlete 31 seconds behind.

Mike Blair was first M45 in recording an impressive 33.42, followed by Paul Wright 34.24 and Joe Henstock who recorded his best time for several years with 35.09. George Holden was next home recording 36.18 followed by two age category winners Darren Powell M50 36.57 and Jonny Lowe M60 38.34. Katrina Prior recorded a new PB of 41.53 closely followed by Lottie Riddle 42.51, Greg Holden 43.24, recording a massive PB George Holden 43.54 and Paul Castledine 46.34. Having her debut run over distance Holly Colton recorded a promising 47.13, with Craig Parsons 47.28, Claire Watson 53.01, Pete Copcutt 53.48, Richard Holden 54.56, Karen Kowalski 58.26, Tim Richardson 60.45, Sue Lomas 60.48, Maddy Collinge 64.41 and Tina Copcutt 71.37.

Following from a strong cross country season Alex Hampson was selected to run for the Midlands in the Home Countries Cross Country International at Temple Newsam, Leeds. Competing against regional and international teams Alex was competitive throughout the race putting in a terrific run to place 35th.