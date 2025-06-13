Mansfield cricket tournament to bring community together

Cricket tournament

Cricket fever is set to hit Mansfield this weekend as three local teams gear up for thrilling one-day tournament designed to unite the community through sport.

Hosted by Mansfield Elite Eleven, the event will feature matches between Mansfield Rangers, Mansfield Killers and Sylhet Titan.

The tournament is more than just a battle for local bragging rights. It’s a celebration of community, talent, and togetherness.

“Our goal is to bring people together—players, families, and fans—for a fun, competitive day that reflects Mansfield’s strong community spirit,” said Mansfield Elite Eleven, one of the event’s coordinators.

The event will be held at Mansfield Cricket Club, with the first match beginning at 10am on 17 June 2025. Spectators are encouraged to come along, bring their enthusiasm, and enjoy the games.

Player line-ups have been revealed—featuring familiar local faces and rising stars.

Organizers are also hoping the event will encourage young people in the area to get involved in cricket and healthy outdoor activity.

Whether you're a cricket lover or just looking for a family-friendly day out, this tournament promises a great atmosphere, exciting games, and a strong sense of local pride.

For more information or to support the event, follow Mansfield Elite Eleven on Facebook.