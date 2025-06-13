Mansfield cricket tournament to bring community together

By Rafi Ahmed Chowdhury
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 01:21 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 07:44 BST
Cricket tournamentplaceholder image
Cricket tournament
Cricket fever is set to hit Mansfield this weekend as three local teams gear up for thrilling one-day tournament designed to unite the community through sport.

Hosted by Mansfield Elite Eleven, the event will feature matches between Mansfield Rangers, Mansfield Killers and Sylhet Titan.

The tournament is more than just a battle for local bragging rights. It’s a celebration of community, talent, and togetherness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our goal is to bring people together—players, families, and fans—for a fun, competitive day that reflects Mansfield’s strong community spirit,” said Mansfield Elite Eleven, one of the event’s coordinators.

The event will be held at Mansfield Cricket Club, with the first match beginning at 10am on 17 June 2025. Spectators are encouraged to come along, bring their enthusiasm, and enjoy the games.

Player line-ups have been revealed—featuring familiar local faces and rising stars.

Organizers are also hoping the event will encourage young people in the area to get involved in cricket and healthy outdoor activity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you're a cricket lover or just looking for a family-friendly day out, this tournament promises a great atmosphere, exciting games, and a strong sense of local pride.

For more information or to support the event, follow Mansfield Elite Eleven on Facebook.

Related topics:CricketMansfieldSpectatorsFacebook
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice