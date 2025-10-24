Mansfield consolidate lead at the Mini League Cross Country

Myanie Westwood continues to improve through 2025

Mansfield Harriers junior athletes travelled to Balderton for the second Nottinghamshire Mini League Cross Country fixture of the winter and looking to consolidate after the win at the first event.

The team had several athletes missing due to holidays but a tremendous team performance saw Mansfield come away with a narrow victory over last winters champions Rushcliffe Athletic Club. The win puts the club in a terrific position to regain the title and team manager Ant Evans will be looking for another big performance at the next fixture which is the home one at Berry Hill Park. As the first fixture, the team were exceptionally strong in the girls races; however, a lack of numbers saw only one complete team in the boys.

The Under 15 girls put in another phenomenal team performance with the first athletes back all from the club with Liv Wright 1st, Evie Clifton 2nd, Isla Millns 3rd, Myanie Westwood 4th, Maisy Lowe 5th and Lucy Beardsmore 9th. The team won both on the day and lead the series. In the Under 15 boys race Teddy Macintyre continues his return to form placing 3rd closely followed by Minhea Radu 4th, Harry Tonks 6th and Oliwier Macutkiewicz 11th. The team performance saw them take a narrow win both on the day and in the series.

The Under 13 girls put in another impressive team performance, taking both the win on the day and overall. Esme Evans 2nd, Catherine Rivis 3rd and Lauren Pate 4th all continue to put in superb performances with Daisy Brewster making an eye catching debut in 8th place. The boys only had one athlete but Denny Thurgood had a terrific run coming home 2nd.

Not to be outdone by the older girls the Under 11’ s also came away with first equal on the day and in the lead overall. Isla Huntington placed 2nd closely followed by Lucy Pate in 3rd with Erin Huntington 17th. Mansfield had two Under 11 boys race with Logan Payne 6th closely followed by Leo Adams 9th.