Mansfield cheer team bring back gold, silver and bronze at their first international competition

Cupie, basket toss and tick-tock - these are not just random words they actually have something in common - cheerleading.

And one group of cheerleaders in Mansfield have shown they know all about the sport as they bring home trophies from their first international competition.

Team photo at Disneyland.

Destiny Cheer, train at 776 Gymnastics on The Broadway, Mansfield and visited Paris to take part in Future Cheer Brings It On competition.

Wowing the judges the squad, previously known as All Saints Allstarz, came back with 20 trophies on tow.

The squad, who range from age four to early 20s were also treated to a trip around Disneyland.

Rosie Colclough, club secretary and mum to on of the performers said: "It was an adventure for the girls.

Last session before the competition.

"There were teams from America and Europe there and a couple of UK teams.

"They did really well over all - they didn't place lower than fourth place.

"There was even some changes made to a routine at 4am while on a break at the Euro Tunnel to our DC Angels routine which paid off as the team came first place and were division winners."

The members of the squad train 13 hour or more a week and are coached by Tia Grant and Mariah Bartley.

Photo with Paris Cheer.

The squad is also always looking for new recruits.

She added: "They can join at all levels, even if you can't do a roly poly. It is not just about tumbling."

The squad is competing at the BCA nationals in Telford this weekend.

Here is how they placed:

Team Extreme

Tiny Individual Cheer – Emmie Orton – 1st Place

Mini Individual Cheer – Nikola Cernavska – 2nd Place

Youth Individual Cheer – Libby Orton – 1st Place

Junior Individual Cheer – Jessica Draycotte – 2nd Place

Senior Individual Cheer – Beth Downs – 2nd Place

Open Individual Cheer – Jessica Walters – 1st Place

Coaches Tia Grant and Mariah Bartley

Mini Dance Solo – Lyrical – Till Orton – 2nd Place

Youth Dance Solo – Lyrical – Libby Orton – 1st Place

Junior Dance Solo – Lyrical – Nigella Millband – 3rd Place

Junior Dance Solo – Lyrical – Charmaine Gordon-Sims – 4th Place

Senior Dance Solo – Lyrical – Beth Downs – 1st Place

Open Dance Solo – Lyrical – Jessica Walters – 1st Place

Junior Dance Solo – Hip-hop – Courtney Smith – 1st Place

Senior Dance Solo – Hip-hop – Sophie Morley – 1st Place

Youth Lyrical – DC Angels – 1st Place

Mini Pom solo – Millie Doherty – 3rd Place

Youth Pom Solo – Laila Roberts – 1st Place

Youth Level 2 Stunt Team – DC Extreme – 1st Place

Senior Level 2 Stunt Team – DC Sapphire – 2nd Place

Junior Level 2 Cheer Team – DC Extreme – 2nd Place

Senior Level 2 Cheer Team – DC Sapphire – 1st Place

Emmie Orton came first in Tiny IndividualCheer

DC Sapphire came first in Senior Level 2CheerTeam