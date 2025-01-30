Mansfield boxer aiming for Liverpool win

Jakub in debut fight action

Mansfield-based boxer Jakub Wisniewski is hoping that the stoppage victory in his first boxing bout last September won’t turn out to be a one hit wonder when he meets Jay Pearce on Speed Star Boxing Academy’s show at Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel on 22nd February.

‘I’d never boxed before the bout on their Bradford show last September and to be honest, I didn’t train that much for it. I thought I’m a strong, fit young lad and either I’ll do well, or I won’t," he said.

"In the end I stopped my opponent within the first minute of the opening round. It turned out to be a dream debut. I was confident. Truth is I’ve always been tough and known how to handle myself, but I was delighted that my performance got me a contract with Speed Star to box on all their future events.’

Wisniewski spent his early years in Poland and has turned twenty since his bout. He now lives in Mansfield with his parents and brother Daniel, 17. ‘I earn my living as a social media influencer and now also from my boxing bouts. I’ve got addicted to winning. I’m proud of September’s knockout, my opponent Lewis David who’s something of a TV star fully passed out and he told me later that I’d hurt him and given him concussion. The thing is though Lewis and I are friends it was weird fighting such a nice lad as we respect each other a lot. That’s another good thing about the sport.’

Jakub quickly triumphant in first bout

Deep into what he calls ‘a crazy preparation camp for the Liverpool bout,’ Wisniewski ‘will be having two fights on the show including joining my brother Daniel in a tag team boxing two other lads. Then the fight with Jay is for an influencer title. I’m keen to build on this and get onto lots of shows before hopefully getting into professional boxing. I’m getting better known, acquiring fans through social media with up to sixty thousand followers so hopefully there will be lots of supporters travelling to Liverpool.’

‘Being an ‘influencer’ allows me to educate and motivate people while doing something I love. I started off posting online videos charting my progress in the gym and simple updates on my life. Now though I’m totally serious about the boxing. I also enjoy football, golf and swimming but boxing is the best sport. It allows young lads like me to prove what they’re made of and show how courageous we can be making us positive role models for children our age and younger. My own role models include boxing stalwarts Mike Tyson, Anthony Joshua and Tank Davis. I’m keen to emulate their ambition, commitment and total dedication and imitate their fighting styles.’

Like all aspiring athletes needs sponsorship to succeed. ‘I want to thank QSeries and Variance for making everything possible so far and to Speedstar for providing me opportunities to compete. New potential sponsors can contact me on Instagram @wjakubx or e-mail [email protected] .

‘It would be a sound investment. For Liverpool I’ll be better trained than ever. I fight to win, and my opponents should know they’ll be facing carnage.’