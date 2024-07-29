Mansfield athletes shine at the Nationals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The England Athletics Under 20 Championships were held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last week and three Mansfield Harriers put themselves against the best the country had to offer. All three performed superbly and came away with terrific performances.

Competing in the Triple Jump, Brandon Lee came away as national champion after a superb series of jumps culminating in a best leap of 14.48 metres. This is the third national title for Brandon this year having already won the English Schools and National Indoor events and he can rightly call himself the best Under 20 Triple Jumper in the UK. Rhys Elias continued his phenomenal season over 200 metres and with a gruelling Heat, Semi and Final on the same day it was about strength as well as speed. He cruised the heat before running a legal personal best of 21.00 in his semi. The high quality final saw him pipped at the line as he recorded 21.23 for silver only 0.09 seconds behind the winner. In her first year of the three year age group Serenity Joynt picked up an injury in an early rounds but showed great resilience to throw the Discus 34.63 metres for 6th place.

The Holme Pierrepont Running Club track night is held every year at the Bingham Leisure Centre and this year Mansfield athletes went in good numbers and put in some impressive performances. In her first track event Barbara Stevens broke the W65 club records for 400 91.9, 800 3.19.6 and 3000 metres 13.44.3. Jemima Waller recorded a PB of 28.5 for the 200 and ran 66.6 for 400 with Amelia Arbon recorded the same time for 400 and 2.29.8 for 800. Kath Malone used the 800 as preparation for an upcoming championship 1500 recording 2.30.32. In the 1500 Dave Savage recorded 5.58.2, Claire Watson 5.58.5 and Gemma Bacon 7.00.1. A strong run from Brad Caress over 3000 metres saw him record 9.21, with Hannah Jones recording a PB of 12.01 and Steve Davies 16.25.

Will Sullivan recently joined Mansfield and the Southampton University student is already impressing with his training ethos and racing. Will travelled recently to Watford where he recorded 4.07.06 for 1500 which is a 5 second PB and also recorded an 800 PB of 2.02.56 at the BMC meeting within the Charnwood open meeting. Florence Kenney has shown significant progress this year and also recorded a new PB at the Charnwood event with 2.21.7. Over 1500 Dan Wheat continues to show improvement recording a new best of 4.23.58 with Jordan Boam recording 4.21.50 and Maisy Slack 5.07.81.

At the same Charnwood fixture Isla Millns had her best race of the season breaking the five minute 1500 barrier as she recorded 4.58.10 with Mihnea Radu finishing in 5.02.67. Lauren Pate ran strongly to record 2.56.01 over 800 and Esme Evans clocked 2.06.17 for 600 metres. Under 11 Katelyn Marshall continues her fine summer recording a PB of 3.86 metres for the long jump and went on to run 11.75 for the 75 metres with sister Charlotte recorded 13.65 for 100 and 29.15 for 200. Returning from injury Maya Bonser recorded 14.58 for 100 and 4.14 metres in the long jump with Scarlett Jane clocking 43.76 for 300 and 4.45 metres in the Long Jump.

Mansfield athletes were seen racing the Run Forest NDRC Summer series 5K, Hardwick 10K, Wrexham 10K and Rasselbock Half Marathon.

The Run Forest event held at Queens Park Chesterfield had club runners taking the first three places, Jacob Nugent is returning to his best form taking the win and first junior in 15.47 with Dan Nugent 2nd and 1st M45 in 16.14 and Jack Pares 3rd and 2nd junior in 16.59. Simon Fisher was next Mansfield athlete in and also 1st M35 in 17.17 followed by Oliver McClemens 17.54. Dan Trainor 17.57, George Holden 18.15, Teddy Macintyre 19.04, Ben McClemens 19.06, Richard Holden 19.15 also 1st M55, Andy Walker 19.25, Greg Holden 19.49, Will McClemens 20.31, Jamie Macintyre 20.32, Stuart Whysall 20.49 and Mihnea Radu 21.55. For the ladies Charley Whysall placed 3rd overall and 1st Junior in 18.44, Emily Pares was 2nd junior in 20.46, Louise Rowley 22.02 and Cristina Dinescu 22.41.

The Hardwick 10K is a classic local race starting and finishing in the village of Pilsley and includes the infamous hill from the Hardwick Inn to Hardwick Hall. A great team effort saw the Mansfield men take the team award lead by a superb run from Joe Henstock who took 3rd place in 37.28 followed by junior Charlie Taylor 39.45, Darren Powell 39.45 and completing the scoring team Fraser Bain 41.17. The fast improving Neil Halstead recorded 43.31, Jason Taylor 44.42, Paul Castledine 47.03, Phil Beardsley 51.38, Vaughan Chamberlain 55.38 and Pete Copcutt 59.42.

