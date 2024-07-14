Mansfield athletes shine at the English Schools Championships.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 93rd edition of the English School Championships were held over the weekend at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The standard at the Championship is incredibly high and very challenging to qualify for and this year Mansfield Harriers had a magnificent ten athletes qualify competing for either Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire and came away with four national medals.

Brandon Lee confirmed his position as the best schools Triple Jumper in the Country as he retained the title he won last year with a leap of 14.42 metres. Rhys Elias dipped under 21 seconds for the first time recording a sensational 20.91 for 200 to take the silver in the senior boys 200 and in a tense senior girls discus Serenity Joynt took a silver with 38.98 metres narrowly missing gold and repeating her silver position from 2023. Ed Sankey ran a superbly judged race to take the bronze medal in the Senior boys 2000 metre Steeplechase recording 6.10.33.

In the heats Katie Biggs recorded 12.69 in the Inter Girls 80 metre hurdles, Grace Manson 4.52.04 over 1500 in the senior girls age group. In the senior boys age group Matt Smart recorded 11.00 for 100 narrowly missing the final and Johar Ali 1.57.38 for 800. In the Inter boys age group Jude Ryan recorded a new best time of 4.02.80 in the 1500 and Eddie Holden 2.03.16 for 800.

On the roads a fixture clash saw the club competing at the BDL event on Tuesday night at Carsington and the night after the Notts AAA Summer League race at Worksop College. The Summer league event was a particular challenge as the race clashed with the England V Holland European Championship football semi-final. Fantastic commitment from the clubs athletes saw Mansfield put out very strong teams at both events.

Brandon Lee, English Schools Champion

The Notts AAA event saw a superb team effort from the men as they comfortably won the team race and now lead a powerful Notts AC team by a narrow margin with two fixtures to go. Chris Patterson continues his fine run of form placing 3rd which leaves him 2nd overall in the series and first M35 with two races to go. Superb packing from Kris Watson 4th, Alex Hampson 5th, Jan Bailey 6th and Dan Nugent 9th completed the scoring team. The masters team put in another big team performance and now hold a comfortable lead with the two fixtures to go, Marlon Dunkley was 17th and leads the M45 category, with Joe Henstock 34th, Martin Fickling 40th, Simon Kelly 48th and closing the team Paul Whittingham in 55th. Brad Caress ran strongly to place 14th closely followed by Jordan Boam 18th with Dan Trainor 36th, Dave Savage 57th, Darren Powell 61st, Ben McClemens 62nd, Fraser Bain 64th, Jamie Macintyre 69th, Andy Walker 80th, Andy Wetherill 120th and 2nd M65 in the series, Tom Newbould 128th, Joe Tromans 142nd, Graeme Baguley 170th, Pete Copcutt 209th and Colin Sawers 212th.

The ladies also continue to display impressive team performances with the seniors taking the team win again and have a healthy lead with the two fixtures to go and the Masters placing 2nd both on the night and in the series. Kath Malone continues her superb summer placing 3rd on the night which leaves her 2nd overall and leading the F45 age group. Carolyn Hay was next home in 8th place with Paige Roadley 9th and completing the senior team Hannah Jones in 11th. In her first run of the series Helen Jones was first back for the Masters with a superb 10th followed by Sam Brown 25th, Helen Pritchett 26th and Kirsty Huntington 33rd. In her first run in a Mansfield vest Gillian Newbould showed great promise for the future coming back in 12th followed by Sarah Bradbury 41st, Amy Newbould 45th, Nic Hubbard 54th, Natasha Carver 57th, Bev Armstrong 63rd, Laura Gapski 68th, Holly Colton 80th, Lorraine Kuchta 83rd, Gemma Bacon 101st and Tina Copcutt 143rd.

The BDL fixture saw a superb team performance as the club won the men, ladies and joint competitions and with one event to go have a series lead in all three. The much improved Simon Fisher was first man home with a terrific 8th placing with great packing from Reece Carver 9th, Adam Wright 11th, Matt Bottomore 12th Rob Kendrick 15th, Clive Buck 40th, Geoff Bottomore 49th, Andy Walker 58th, Stuart Whysall 70th, Steve Little 92nd, Graeme Baguley 117th and Vaughn Chamberlain 122nd.

Two of the clubs highly promising juniors are giving great support to the ladies team with Lily Mason placing 3rd and Amelia Arbon 4th. Lily’s superb string of races in the series places her 3rd in the series and 1st junior. Lowise Rowley placed 10th, Kirsty Huntington 13th, Hannah Colton 25th, Emma Mason 30th, Holly Colton 39th and Cat Brogdale 79th.