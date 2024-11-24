Mansfield athletes shine at Derby

Chris Patterson, Jan Bailey and Kristian Watson ready to race for England

The Derby 10 mile road race is one of the best for this distance in the country run on a scenic flat course with the start and finish in the Pride Park area of the city.

As has been the case for several years the event was a sellout with over 1600 completing the event with a good number of Mansfield Harriers making the short journey to compete.

Alex Hampson put in some good miles in preparation for the race and went out with a plan to run at 5.10 miles. Following this to perfection he ran superbly throughout finishing strongly to record a very impressive time of 51.31 for 3rd place. Mike Blair followed Alex recording 56.29 with Adam Wright also recording a new best of 58.43. Hayley Gill had a superb run to record a new best of 59.50 to take the W45 age group win with the time ranking her second in the UK over the distance in her age group this year.

Simon Kelley was the next man home recording 61.50 closely followed by George Holden with 62.45 and Stuart Whysall 66.13. Neil Halstead continues his recent excellent form with a new best of 68.57 followed by James Aspinall 74.45, Phil Beardsley 77.23, Robert Caldwell 81.47 and Steve Davies 1.40.49.

The Mansfield ladies continue to shine and after targeting this race for sometime Paige Hampson was rewarded with a massive best time of 68.06 closely followed by Kath Malone who took six minutes from her previous best with 68.52. The superb times continued with Gillian Newbould recording 74.25, Jo Horan 1.28.19, Holly Colton 1.29.50 and Daisy Allsop 1.29.14.

Marlon Dunkley raced the Seagrave Wold Challenge a hilly trail race over 16 miles and came away with the win in 1 hour 52. Racing at the Podium 5K Kris Watson 15.29, Dan Nugent 16.11 and Jordan Boam 16.33 all put in superb performances racing in Lancashire. Maddy Collinge was the sole athlete racing the Heanor Pudding Run 10K where she came home in 67.54

Last week also saw three of the clubs outstanding masters athletes represent England in the Home International at the Billy Neill Country Park in Belfast. Racing in the M40 age group was Chris Patterson who was making his debut for England and Kristian Watson with Jan Bailey representing the M45 team. All three had phenomenal runs and scored for England with Chris 7th and Kristian 10th as the team picked up the bronze medal. In the M45 age group Jan was solid throughout as he placed 8th and picked up a team silver as the England team were beaten by the narrowest of margins.