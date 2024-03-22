Mansfield athletes impress on the roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highlight of the weekend was the Podium Festival 5K series at New College in Leicester where a string of personal best times was recorded by the Mansfield athletes. Paige Roadley continues her impressive winter dipping under 19 minutes for the first time recording a new best time of 18.57 followed by Sarah Bradbury 22.35 and Daisy Allsop 25.19 who both recorded big personal bests. Gemma Bacon ran her best time for three years with 25.30 supported by Claire Watson who recorded the same time.

Not to be outdone the Mansfield men also came away from the race with strong runs. Brad Caress broke 16 for the first time with 15.54, Dan Wheat 16.04, Drew Hurst 16.49, Dave Savage 17.25 and Simon Kelly 18.01 all came away with personal bests. Jan Bailey 15.45, Jordan Boam 16.05 and Dan Nugent 16.06 all ran seasons best and will be looking to rewrite personal bests soon. Returning from injury Alex Hampson recorded a pleasing 15.02.

