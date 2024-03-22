Mansfield athletes impress on the roads
The highlight of the weekend was the Podium Festival 5K series at New College in Leicester where a string of personal best times was recorded by the Mansfield athletes. Paige Roadley continues her impressive winter dipping under 19 minutes for the first time recording a new best time of 18.57 followed by Sarah Bradbury 22.35 and Daisy Allsop 25.19 who both recorded big personal bests. Gemma Bacon ran her best time for three years with 25.30 supported by Claire Watson who recorded the same time.
Not to be outdone the Mansfield men also came away from the race with strong runs. Brad Caress broke 16 for the first time with 15.54, Dan Wheat 16.04, Drew Hurst 16.49, Dave Savage 17.25 and Simon Kelly 18.01 all came away with personal bests. Jan Bailey 15.45, Jordan Boam 16.05 and Dan Nugent 16.06 all ran seasons best and will be looking to rewrite personal bests soon. Returning from injury Alex Hampson recorded a pleasing 15.02.
Continuing her outstanding winter Carolyn Hay put in a terrific run at the Colchester Half Marathon, she was a clear first lady home finishing in 1.25.59. The Ashby 20 is another race used by many as a pre spring marathon test with the clubs athletes all coming away with solid runs. First Harrier home was Matt Cummings with 2.07.38 closely followed by James Mee 2.10.43, Chris Dale 2.13.12, Graeme Bagley finished in 2.59.28 and Nic Hubbard 3.05.59. George Holden took the win with 37.32 at the Sherwood Pines 10K with Richard Holden 3rd 40.29 and Greg Holden 7th 42.56 The Pines Half marathon saw Richie Talbot record 80.18 for second and Emma Mason 2.00.38. Dave Carver and Mark Burr were in action at the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon finishing in 1.39.11 and 1.46.14 respectively. Wayne Lowe raced the BTR Liverpool Half Marathon coming home in 1.38.26.