Mansfield and Ashfield celebrates its sporting stars

Swimmer-turned canoeist Charlotte Henshaw won two of the main titles when Mansfield celebrated all that is great about the town’s sport on Monday night.

The 2018 Sports Recognition Awards, organised by Mansfield District Council in association with the Armchair Club and the Chad, honoured another golden year of achievement.

And Henshaw, who has developed into a national star in paralympic sport, was presented with both the top sportsperson of the year accolade, as well as the Barry Gibson disabled sportsperson of the year.

After a successful career as a para-swimmer, the 31-year-old has already risen to the top in her new sport, picking up a world championship only months after making the switch. She now has her sights firmly set on the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

Coun Andrew Tristram, of the council, said: “What a great ambassador for Mansfield’s sporting success Charlotte is. I’m sure we’ll be seeing her on the winners’ podium many more times.”