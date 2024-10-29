Local boxing star aims for national glory as Alex Chirila eyes NABGC Championship

Chirila in action in the England Boxing Development Championships.

Rising boxing talent Alex Chirila from Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy is setting his sights on national recognition as he prepares to compete in the National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs (NABGC) Championship.

Fresh off his fourth amateur title, Chirila will face the NABGC West Midlands Champion on 3rd November in Birmingham, hoping to add the NABGC Midlands Champion title to his achievements and secure a place in the tournament’s quarterfinals the following weekend.

Chirila’s journey has been marked by dedication and consistent success. Earlier this year, he claimed the Ed Bilbey Box Cup title after an impressive run of five fights in just eight days, which included a decisive win over Luke Sheppard of Ashfield SOB—a formidable opponent with accolades such as the East Midlands Novice Challenge belt and Riviera Box Cup Championship. Notably, while Sheppard advanced directly to the finals, Chirila battled through additional rounds, proving his grit and determination.

Building on his victory, Chirila went on to secure the Manchester Box Cup title the following weekend, solidifying his reputation as a strong contender in amateur boxing. Most recently, he claimed the title of England Boxing Development East Midlands Champion, once again defeating Sheppard in the semi-finals and taking the final victory over Alfahid Hafid from Jawaid Khaliq BA by unanimous decision, despite sustaining a cut in the bout. His triumph at the regional level saw him advance to the England Boxing Development Championship Quarterfinals, where he secured a place among the top eight in the nation, narrowly losing to Samuel Akinsete of Halliwell ABC, who went on to win the tournament.

Chirila winning the England Boxing East Midlands Development Championship.

With an impressive year behind him, Chirila is now seeking local business sponsorship to support his promising boxing career. His aim is to turn professional in the upcoming season, carrying forward the success he’s achieved with the support of Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy. His journey stands as a testament to the club’s focus on cultivating talent and dedication within the sport.

For those interested in joining the multi-award-winning Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, please visit: facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy