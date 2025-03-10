League leaders Eastwood easily sweep Shirebrook aside

Action From Shirebrook Against Eastwood

Shirebrook Town were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Eastwood on another afternoon to forget.

Shirebrook made the worst possible start as Eastwood took the lead in just the 3rd minute of the game when a cross from the left found Tyler Blake at the back post.

Eastwood were soon back on the attack with Aaron Opoku, Terry Hawkridge and Craig Westcarr having chances for Eastwood in the next 20 minutes but once Shirebrook had weathered the early onslaught they began to create some chances with Tom McNally and Fabian Johnson both seeing chances saved by the Eastwood keeper.

As the half was drawing to a close Eastwood went close to extending their lead when Craig Westcarr went close for the visitors but couldn’t keep his effort on target and the sides went in at the break with the visitors holding the advantage.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook had the first major chance of the half through Tom McNally but he couldn’t keep his effort on target.

In the 56th minute Eastwood doubled the lead when Craig Westcarr played the ball into the path of Tyler Blake got his second of the afternoon.

Shirebrook kept managing to create chances with Jack Yeomans and Billy Evans going close to pulling a goal back.

But in the 70th minute Eastwood got a 3rd goal when Lynden Joyce played a quick one two with Blake and received the ball back just inside the box and Joyce fired into the bottom corner and in the 85th minute Eastwood added a 4th goal when Blake played through Ryan Tait who fired past Toon in the Shirebrook goal as the visitors left with all 3 points.

Shirebrook starting XI Toon Jules Riley (Biddle) Millen Russell Johnstone Evans Clogg (Widdowson) Johnson (McMillan) Yeomans McNally