League leaders Clipstone put seven past Sandiacre

Tom Fleet battles for possession.

Clipstone returned to the top of UCL Division One on Saturday afternoon with a 7-0 demolition of 19th-placed Sandiacre Town.

Clipstone forward Charlie Hardwick was in a prolific mood as he grabbed a brace; his first strike came with less than a minute on the clock.

Mikey Williams, Tim Gregory and Tom Fleet took the game out of sight.

Finally, Gareth Curtis got in on the action with a double of his own to hand Sandiacre their largest defeat of the season.

Clipstone celebrate their fifth goal of the game.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was delighted with how his side got back to winning ways in the league, saying:

“We made decisions in those previous games [dropped points vs Dunkirk & Coalville] that didn’t work, in terms of changing shape and not scoring enough goals.

“Now we have reverted back to what is our identity, and it has worked really well for us.

“It makes you look back and be disappointed at those dropped points, but that’s football and we have to kick on now.”

Clipstone got off to a lightning-fast start as Hardwick made it 1-0 within the first minute.

Gregory did well to arc his run and avoid the offside trap, and when in the area he laid it off to Hardwick, who rifled home from the centre of the box.

Sandiacre, who are yet to earn a point this season, couldn’t contain the balls over the top as Clipstone continued to threaten.

In the 28th minute, The Cobras' top-scorer Williams got his ninth goal of the campaign.

After a determined run through the heart of the Sandiacre defence, Williams saw his first effort saved but gratefully tucked away the rebound.

Clipstone skipper Gregory finished off a well-worked Keiran Coupe corner routine just before half-time.

The visitors led 3-0 at the break, and the contest looked all but won.

On the hour mark, Hardwick swept home his second of the afternoon.

Curtis launched a counter-attack and found Williams in space on the right.

Williams whipped in a perfect cross, and Hardwick was on hand to apply the finish.

It was only five minutes later that Clipstone scored their fifth.

Tom Fleet confidently took it around Tom Sowden in the Sandiacre goal and rolled his finish into the empty net.

The youngster was making only his second league start today.

With 15 minutes left to play, Eden Homer lofted an inch-perfect pass to Will Brooks, who fired a cross into the box that found his strike partner.

From 3 yards out Curtis poked his finish past the helpless Sowden.

Curtis then got his second and Clipstone’s seventh in the 88th minute.

Jamie Bonsor’s constant pressing paid off as he won the ball back and played in Curtis, who made no mistake with his finish.

From the first whistle to the last, Clipstone always looked destined to be victorious.

Next up for The Cobras is a home game against Blackstones FC on 9th November, the visitors arrive at The Lido Ground in good form and are unbeaten in their last five games.