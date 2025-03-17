League leaders Clay Cross narrowly beat out of form Clipstone

Clipstone find themselves three points outside of the play-off places.

Lewis McCaskill’s first-half strike weakened Clipstone’s play-off ambitions as table-topping Clay Cross Town battled out a 1-0 away win.

With six games remaining, the Cobras are now three points outside the play-offs and sixteen points adrift of Clay Cross.

McCaskill produced a fine lobbed finish after 15 minutes which proved enough despite a spirited response from the hosts.

After Clay Cross's emphatic 6-1 win in the return fixture last month, Clipstone opted for a more conservative approach to this game.

This defensive rearguard held out for 15 minutes until McCaskill conjured a moment of magic. The forward controlled a long ball from Ash Grayson and lofted an inch-perfect finish over Niall Edge.

Clipstone rallied after going a goal down. Tom Fleet and Tim Gregory forced Louis Kinnerley into a smart double save.

Fleet again came close as he cut his side and watched his effort skim just over the bar.

After the interval, Clay Cross had chances to double their advantage. Carlton Carlty could not apply the finish after a skillful run, while the league's top scorer, Reece Clegg, had an effort cleared off the line by Brad Hextall.

The game remained finely poised until the end, with Clipstone having opportunities to steal a point. Centre-back Brandon Shaw took off on a slaloming run and cracked a strike into the woodwork.

The rebound fell to Gareth Curtis, who blazed his finish over from close range. With the last kick of the game, substitute Devon Smith dragged an effort wide from the centre of the box. Clipstone looks to end this winless run when they visit Clifton All Whites on Tuesday evening, with the opponents occupying the 15th position.