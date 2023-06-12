Langwith Whitestar celebrate historic treble with memorial shield match

While the nation was applauding Manchester City on completing their treble, Langwith Whitestar had already completed theirs in the Mansfield Sunday League.

Their league records show they only drew 2 games and went the whole season undefeated. Records had been checked and it had been achieved, but that was in the very early days of the league.

It is quite unbelievable to find out that they were on the verge of folding until the present management took over.

Now, they are going to form another team to compete in the Mansfield Sunday League next season.

On Saturday, they played for the Fred Dockwray Memorial Shield, against a team of veterans. The score was of no relevance, as it was to raise funds to get the second team up and running next season.

It is reported that a huge £2,105 has been raised from the day.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Up for the Cup Treble winners Langwith Whitestar. Photo: Pete Waby Photo Sales

2 . All smiles The Langwith Whitestar management team. Photo: Pete Waby Photo Sales

3 . Party time The players get the celebrations under way. Photo: Pete Waby Photo Sales

4 . Challenge Action from the match. Photo: Pete Waby Photo Sales