Korpal spot kick seals winning start for promoted Sherwood Colliery at NPL level as they beat Consett
After their first game at Northern Premier League Division One East level manager Wayne Savage said: “We were a little bit nervous before the game.
"Obviously it is a big day, and we came into the game on the back of a bad night in midweek.
"But the team managed to find their feet and, in the end, I think we edged the game. It is always nice to start with a win.”
The Wood started the game tentatively, the visitors having more of the ball and play in the opening 35 minutes.
The early departure of forward Alexander Duhamaeu certainly did them no favours as he was replaced by Ethan Wiesztort in the 12th minute.
However, as the game neared the break there were signs of last season’s United Counties Premier North Champions beginning to find their feet.
Three minutes before half-time a cheeky backheel set up Ewan Robson, his shot going just the wrong side of the goal.
The only goal came on 56 minutes.
A free kick effort by Jamie York was handled by visiting skipper Daniel Capewell, who had been booked for the foul on Wiesztort that led to the free kick.
The referee had no doubt, and the impressive Aaron Korpal took responsibility for the spot kick.
The Nottingham Forest academy graduate made no mistake, calmly beating James Anderson in the Consett goal.
Korpal had threatened earlier in the half, forcing Anderson into a save before seeing an effort go just wide.
Wiesztort also saw an effort go just wide of the post.
Late in the game Issac Walker forced Sherwood keeper Jordan Pierrepont into a save as the Wood saw the game out to earn their first three points at this level.
Sherwood Colliery Star Man, voted by the supporter’s club, went to Aaron Korpal.
