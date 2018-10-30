JYSK and Stags mascots compete in charity penalty shoot-out

Three famous mascots went head-to-head in what some have described as a “penalty shoot-out of the ages” - all in aid of a special local charity.

Mansfield Town’s Sammy and Sally the Stags took on the JYSK Goose in aid of the Radford Foundation - a charity which supports disadvantaged children in the area.

The giant goose, mascot to the Danish owned furniture store, was in town ahead of the launch of JYSK’s new-look store at Mansfield’s Portland Retail Park on November 3.

Prior to the launch, the mascots locked horns at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium in a competitive penalty shoot-out, in front of a 4,000-strong crowd at the Stags’ 1-1 draw with Milton Keynes Dons.

JYSK said it would donate £50 for every penalty scored, and both Stags mascots had five shots each against the JYSK Goose, which went in goal.

David Ashton, JSYK country manager, said: “The plucky JYSK Goose had one brief – ‘whatever you do, don’t try too hard to save any of those penalty shots from Sally and Sammy Stag.

“It was given a pretty motivating shoot out pep talk to ensure no goals were saved - to raise maximum money.

“Before a crowd of about 4,500 the JYSK Goose let every single ball straight into the back of the net, without even winging one of them.

“Mansfield Town FC’s stags proved, with spot-on accuracy, that they were more than a match for the feathery defender, who was absolutely delighted to let all ten balls cross the line.

“We are delighted to partner with the club and to raise funds for a great charity.

“The football club is next door to JYSK Mansfield so we are looking forward to welcoming fans this Saturday, November 3 at 9am for our store celebration.”

JYSK will open its revamped store at Portland Retail Park on Saturday.

The shoot-out raised a total of £500 for the Radford Foundation, which will now go towards supporting the growth of young and disadvantaged people in Mansfield.