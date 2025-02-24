Injury-time madness condemns Shirebrook to another defeat

Mitchell Leivers Makes A Save For Shirebrook

Late goals saw Shirebrook beaten 2-1 by Harrowby United as they kicked off a run of home games.

Shirebrook returned to the WH Davis stadium for the first time in almost a month to begin a run of 7 home games from their next 8 fixtures.

The first game in that run saw them come up against Harrowby United with it being just 2 weeks since the sides met in the reverse fixture and Shirebrook left that fixture feeling like they should have taken something from that game.

As the game got underway Shirebrook had the better of the opening 15 minutes with the game being only 2 minutes old when Shirebrook had a brilliant chance to take the lead when Ollie Fearon robed a Harrowby defender of the ball on the half way line and as he raced towards goal Fearon tried to take the ball round the Harrowby keeper - but a heavy touch saw the ball go further then intended. However Fearon managed to find Fabian Johnson with his cut back who shot towards goal but the Harrowby keeper had managed to recover his ground and made the save to get the ball out for a corner.

Fabian Johnson Goes Close For Shirebrook

Shirebrook were soon back on the attack with Fabian Johnson again going close while Ollie Fearon also stung the palms of the Harrowby keeper.

All those early chance would come back to haunt Shirebrook in the 17th minute when Harrowby took the lead after a Jack Gurney corner wasn’t dealt with by Shirebrook and Harrison Dee managed to find space in the box. He smashed the ball past Mitchell Leivers the last 25 minutes of the half saw the game go end to end with both sides having chances to score. However neither side managed to take those chances and Harrowby went in with a narrow advantage at the break.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook again started the half the better of the sides with Ollie Fearon, Fabian Johnson and George Burgess all having chances but again Harrowby managed to keep Shirebrook out and started to get some chances of their own with Harry Allcock and Tom Harris going close for the visitors.

As the game went into the last 10 minutes Shirebrook were still pushing with Bailey Morgan going close as he headed from a Tom McNally corner and in the 89th minute Shirebrook went even closer as Ollie Fearon hit the bar.

As the game went into injury time Harrowby doubled their lead after Shirebrook got a corner goalkeeper Mitch Leivers came up for the corner but Harrowby managed to defend the corner and raced away up filed and with Leivers unable to get back in time Harvey Graves had the simple task of rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

Shirebrook did manage to set up a grandstand finish as they pulled a goal back through Bailey Morgan who headed in from close range but it was too little to late as Harrowby managed to claim all 3 points.

Shirebrook starting XI Leivers Russell Jules Millen Morgan Johnstone Yeomans Evans (McNally) Fearon Johnson (Harrad) Green (Burgess) Subs not used Southwell Bult