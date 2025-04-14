Individual errors cost Shirebrook at Deeping

Action From Shirebrook Against Deeping

Shirebrook Town returned to action for the first time since it was confirmed they will finish in the bottom 2 of the United Counties League and with 3 games to go Shirebrook were just hoping they could see out the season with a bit of pride as they headed to Deeping Rangers.

And as the game got underway it was the home side who made the better start and Shirebrook had a big let off in the 10th minute when Deeping had the ball in the net. But after a conversation between the referee and linesman the goal was ruled offside.

In the 12th minute Deeping would have the ball in the net again and this time it would stand as Byron Adiado scored from close range and Deeping would keep pushing with Shirebrook goalkeeper Charlie Preston being kept very busy. He was called into action a number of times to save Shirebrook but once Shirebrook managed to get into the game they started to create a few chances for themselves.

First Lewis Price tried his luck from distance and Shirebrook also went close twice from corners with Fabian Johnson seeing his shot saved by the Deeping keeper and Bradley Johnstone heading over the bar.

But in first half injury time Deeping doubled their lead when Josh Moreman intercepted a sloppy pass from Josh Millen and drove towards goal and shot from just outside the box past with Shirebrook goalkeeper Charlie Preston unable to keep the shot out.

Whatever message was given to the Shirebrook players at the break went out the window in just the third minute of the half as Depping got their third goal of the afternoon and again it was mistake that lead to the goal. Brad Johnstone was disposed of the ball by Byron Adiado and he raced towards goal and got his second goal of the afternoon.

Deeping would have a number of chances over the next 20 minutes to add to the scoreline but through a combination of poor finishing and saves from Charlie Preston Deeping were unable to add to the scoreline and the closest Shirebrook would come to getting on the scoresheet was in the last 10 minutes when Tom McNally was played in down the right and as he managed to make his way into the box his shot could only find the side netting.

After the game Shirebrook manager Joe Tomlinson said: “It was a very disappointing performance from us we conceded 3 very sloppy goals we had some good chances in the first half but didn’t take them.

"I think the times that we conceded our goals was really disappointing to see we got a big let off with them having the goal disallowed, but we switch off and let them in a few minutes later.

"Then they get another in first half stoppage time that gives us an uphill task in the second half and then three minutes into the second half when they got the third goal that killed the game from our perspective. If we take our chances it could have been a different game but again were coming away empty handed and we need big improvements if were going to pick up any points from our last two games."