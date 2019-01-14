Gav King in action for Ollerton Town.

IN PICTURES: It's been a busy weekend of sport across Mansfield

It was another hectic weekend for teams from the Mansfield area.

Take a look at our gallery for some of the highlights.

1. Ollerton Town v Glasshoughton Welfare

2. Ollerton Town v Glasshoughton Welfare

Alex Sennett heads home for Ollerton.
3. Mansfield RFC v Rolls Royce

Mansfield beat Rolls Royce 24-19 on Saturday.
4. Mansfield RFC v Rolls Royce

Bobby Ogunode and Toby Ramsdale with their post-match awards.
