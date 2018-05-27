In-form Cuckney led to victory by skipper Langford

Resurgent Cuckney claimed their second Owzat-Cricket Notts Premier League win with captain Nick Langford steering them to victory in a run-chase at Plumtree.

Chasing 183 for victory, Cuckney were given a good start as James Hawley (25) ands Will Butler (23) added 56 before both were dismissed in quick succession.

The visitors were then reduced to 102 for five before Langford led his side home.

Langford struck three fours and two sixes in his 69-ball unbeaten 55 in the four-wicket victory.

He was helped by Jonathan Ball (13) in a crucial 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The win took Cuckney up to mid-table after an uncertain start to the season.

Earlier Plumtree, who opted to bat, were in deep trouble at 50 for six, as Elliott Bowles (three for 34) and Jack Cattrall (three for 37) ripped out the top order.

Matthew Wood (40) and Graeme White (49) combined to add exactly 100 but Plumtree were all out for 182 with nine balls remaining.

Hawley finished off the tail with three for 24.