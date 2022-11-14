Kirkby netminder Lewis King makes local history as he helps Sheffield Steelers shut out Nottingham Panthers

The 20-year-old plays for Lammas Leisure Centre-based Sutton Sting and has been playing since he was eight years old.

Ironically he has always supported Steelers' arch-rivals Nottingham Panthers, but showed great professionalism with some excellent saves in his brief contribution to keep a shutout against his supported team.

Lewis initially started out as an outfield player for Sing but elected to go in the net as he felt sorry for the goalie, who wasn't doing well and had conceded so many goals.

Lewis King - made Elite League debut

So he took it upon himself to share the netminder position.

Dad Wayne said: “Lewis was shocked and almost overwhelmed when he got asked by Aaron Fox, the Sheffield Steelers' head coach, to be their back up netminder.

“He obviously said yes, this was against Manchester Storm.

“He didn't know he would be asked again and was even more excited when he received another request but this time it was against Nottingham Panthers - the biggest rivalry in the league attracting the largest crowds.

“Not only did he back up this time, but he actually got to ice. He also saved a thunderous slap shot from the blue line, giving him his first shut out in the Elite League.

“He actually thrived off stopping his boyhood team from scoring.

He said that he didn't realise how big a thing it was to ice for Sheffield Steelers against Nottingham Panthers until afterwards. The whole experience was surreal and didn't sink in until afterwards.

“But I guess he will always support Nottingham until they face him.”

He added: “We started taking Lewis to watch the Panthers and he quickly became a massive fan. His favourite was Craig Kowalski, Nottingham's famous netminder.

“As he got older and started playing from Sheffield's Ice Arena as Sutton only has a small ice rink. He has since been drafted to play for various clubs as a emergency net minder and we have travelled around the country to every away game.

He has also played for the Midlands Conference team, travelling abroad to compete.

“We unfortunately had to turn down England Ice Hockey's invitation due to the extortionate costs involved that is only funded by the parents of the child when chosen.

