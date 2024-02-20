Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to say that Teversal Football Club has been selected to be part of Howdens Game Changer Programme, to modernise their Tomlin Personnel Park kitchen and make it fit for purpose for the clubs future development.

The Howdens Game Changer Programme in partnership with England Football is giving grassroots football clubs up and down the country new clubhouse kitchens.

They will be receiving the new kitchen in the coming weeks and will be installed by Prestige Build and club volunteers, this will help to improve the facilities available to the teams, their families and the wider community at the Teversal Sports and Social Centre.

The club and Prestige Build are working closely after the successful completion of the application process that Ashfield District Council supported as they are Trustees for the site.

On Saturday (17/02/2024) the Game Changer Supplier agreement was signed and work commenced in clearing and preparing the kitchen in readiness of the receipt of the new Kitchen from Howdens Mansfield, who have given excellent support and guidance to the club to get this project moving forward.

Howdens Mansfield would recommend all club’s to look at this opportunity as Howdens and the FA have just launched another opportunity for clubs like this to improve what they can offer to our community.

In April 2023 Howdens launched a £3 million partnership with England Football, the Scottish FA, and the Irish Football Foundation to install hundreds of new kitchens to improve clubhouse facilities across grassroots football clubs up and down the country.

Just as the kitchen is at the heart of the home, these new kitchens will become a lifeline for many underfunded football clubs, allowing parents, players, and volunteers to host events, and provide food and refreshments that provide valuable funding to keep them afloat.

Over three years, Howdens’ goal is to upgrade 450 clubhouse kitchens across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, to keep the spirit of football alive.

Football legends Jill Scott, MBE and Chris Kamara, MBE lent their support, driving home the importance of grassroots football and clubhouse facilities on their own careers.

Former England Lioness Captain, and Howdens Game Changer ambassador, Jill Scott MBE said:“I have so many fond memories both on and off the pitch. Over the years I’ve visited hundreds of clubhouses and it’s fair to say the kitchen facilities have certainly varied – from a tiny counter at Boldon Girls (my first club) where I used to spend 20p on a bag of mixed sweets after the game, to a bar serving hot food (including my favourite post-match treat – pizza!) at Marine FC, where we played our Everton matches.

“The kitchen is the hub of the club, bringing together players, supporters and the wider community and that’s why I’m so pleased to be involved with the Howdens Game Changer programme, where grassroots clubs all over the country are set to benefit.”

Former professional footballer, and Howdens Game Changer Ambassador, Chris Kamara MBE said:

“When I started out, clubhouse facilities were pretty basic! I went to many a tournament with just a bag of crisps and some water to keep me going, hoping that the manager would remember to bring the fruit for our half time snack. And, if we won, we’d often stop off at the chippie on the way home!

“Thankfully, we’ve come a long way since then, but many clubhouses still need help to improve much-needed facilities. So, the new kitchens from Howdens will make a real difference to grassroots clubs and bringing local communities together.”

James Kendall, Director of Football Development at The FA, said:

“We have around 18,000 grassroots football clubs across the country and they are the cornerstone of our national game. A key part of our grassroots strategy is our commitment to strengthen every aspect of local clubs, particularly facilities which play such a crucial role in providing the right environment to play and gather.