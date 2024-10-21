Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders Clipstone dropped points for only the second time this season as they twice had to come from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away at 15th-placed Dunkirk in the UCL Division One on Saturday.

Gareth Curtis’ 75th-minute goal rescued a point for the Cobras, but Dunkirk will be the happier of the two sides, having played 65 minutes with 10 men.

Dunkirk’s Callum Orange received a straight red card for an off-the-ball altercation in the first half, despite his side already being 1-0 up thanks to Max Taylor’s early strike.

Craig Mitchell’s second half overhead kick brought Clipstone level before George Scott again put the home side in front.

Clipstone goal scorers Craig Mitchell (left) and Gareth Curtis (right)

However. Gareth Curtis’ equaliser meant that the points were shared on Saturday afternoon.

After controlling large spells of the game, and with the man advantage, Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley said that the result “felt like a loss.”

Birtley went on to say: “It didn’t come (the winning goal) but we stuck the ball over from three yards out.

"If we take that chance, we win the game, it's simple.

Clipstone captain Tim Gregory battles for possession.

“We got what we deserved today based on how sloppy we were in front of goal.”

Dunkirk took a surprise early lead after five minutes. Clipstone goalkeeper Taylor Green mishandled a routine ball into his box, and Max Taylor was the first to react and rolled his finish into an open net.

Clipstone, who were operating in a new formation, controlled the possession for most of the half but created few chances to trouble Ryan Howes in the Dunkirk goal.

After what seemed to be a fair aerial duel from a goal-kick, tempers flared between both sides.

Gareth Curtis slides in to score Clipstone's second goal of the game.

Amongst the pushing and shoving, Callum Orange was adjudged to have struck Clipstone’s Charlie Taylor.

The referee had no choice but to issue Orange with a red.

After the interval, Clipstone yet again took control.

Mikey Williams saw his effort strike the post after some good attacking play down the left-hand side.

Clipstone got their equaliser after 55 minutes.

Jamie Bonsor made a strong run forward where he clashed with the Dunkirk goalkeeper.

The loose ball fell to Gareth Curtis who lofted the ball into the area to find his strike partner Mitchell, who shrugged off his marker and finished well with a looping overhead kick.

The hosts can thank Ryan Howes, who produced several good saves to prevent Clipstone from going in front.

Dunkirk withstood the pressure and in the 67th minute launched an attack of their own which caught Clipstone by surprise.

George Scott controlled the ball excellently, and with his second touch, he slid the ball under the onrushing Taylor Green, regaining the advantage for his side.

The game was level once more with 15 minutes left to play. A deflected cross found its way to Gareth Curtis who managed to squeeze his finish across the line.

This was Curtis’ first goal since his return to the club.

Both sides threatened in the latter stages, but the best chance fell to Clipstone.

Tim Gregory delivered a perfect cross to Will Brooks, but the second-half substitute was unable to apply the finishing touch from three yards out.

This result keeps Clipstone five points clear at the top of UCL Division One, and next Saturday they host Coalville Town at The Lido Ground.