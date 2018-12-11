Henshaw tops the bill as Mansfield celebrates golden year of sport

Swimmer-turned canoeist Charlotte Henshaw won two of the main titles when Mansfield celebrated all that is great about the town’s sport on Monday night.

The 2018 Sports Recognition Awards, organised by Mansfield District Council in association with the Armchair Club and the Chad, honoured another golden year of achievement.

Taekwondo champion Joshua Walker receives his junior sportsperson of the year award.

And Henshaw, who has developed into a national star in paralympic sport, was presented with both the top sportsperson of the year accolade, as well as the Barry Gibson disabled sportsperson of the year.

After a successful career as a para-swimmer, the 31-year-old has already risen to the top in her new sport, picking up a world championship only months after making the switch. She now has her sights firmly set on the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

Coun Andrew Tristram, of the council, said: “What a great ambassador for Mansfield’s sporting success Charlotte is. I’m sure we’ll be seeing her on the winners’ podium many more times.”

Three new accolades this year included the Roger Copestake Award for the Mayor’s special achievement, which went to sidecar-racing champions Ben and Tom Birchall.

The Ian Bagshaw Memorial Award was won by Roy Ross, stalwart for more than 20 years of the Nova Centurion swimming squad in Mansfield.

And the Armchair Club’s special recognition award went to Mark Hemingray for 26 years’ service to Mansfield Town’s Football In The Community programme.

Other winners included -- junior sportsperson, Joshua Walker (taekwondo); junior team, Mansfield Rugby Club U15 Girls and Mansfield Harriers U13 Girls; junior disabled sportsperson, Isla Howe (swimming); junior sports leader, Amais Johnson, of Samworth Church Academy; club of year, North Notts Hockey Club; Maurice Brackenbury team of year, Mansfield Senior Reds Over-50s’ walking football team; coach of year, Richard Massey, of Mansfield Harriers Athletics Club; volunteer of year, Sarah Bradbury (athletics).