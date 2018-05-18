Henshaw into final at Paracanoe World Cup

Mansfield's Charlotte Henshaw has enjoyed a great start to the Paracanoe World Cup in Hungary.

Henshaw, 31, enjoyed success as a Paralympic swimmer before turning her hand to canoeing, including a silver medal in the London 2012 Games. She is now in Szeged to compete for Great Britain at World Cup 1 in the KL2 category.

On Thursday, she won her heat to progress to the final, which will take place on Saturday morning.

She tweeted: "Race one down! So good to blow the international racing cobwebs away and chuffed that Emma Wiggs and I won our respective heats to head straight into the final on Saturday morning."

Henshaw joined the British Canoeing Podium Potential Programme in the summer of 2017. She finished second KL2 in the women's 200m European championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria in 2017, before making the finals of the World Championships in Racice in the Czech Republic.