Despite an improved performance, Sherwood Colliery tasted defeat for the third game in a row as a goal in each half saw the home side win 2-0 in an entertaining Northern Premier League East game at Heaton Stannington.

Manager Wayne Savage said: “We must improve in both penalty areas.

"At times today we have played some good football, but it’s been in the middle third of the pitch.

"Defensively we have been punished twice which is what teams at this level do while at the other end we are not being clinical”.

The Wood welcomed Jacob Pearce back to the team after a three game absence, the only change to the starting XI.

Despite an even start to the game with both sides looking to get the ball down and play it was ‘Stan’ that struck the first blow.

On 16 minutes, Konnor Lamb got the goal, turning well in the area before scoring low to Jordan Pierrepont’s right.

The Wood responded well; Ewan Robson won a free kick in the inside left position that Jamie York delivered onto Robson’s head, his header well saved by goalkeeper Lewis Brass, diving to his right.

At the other end, Lamb almost doubled the lead on 21 minutes, his effort striking the post after a swift counter.

The rest of the half was played mainly in the home team half as The Wood had the lion’s share of possession without finding a real clear opportunity, the final pass or shot either off target or misplaced.

Ewan Robson had a shot well blocked, Harry Bircumshaw was influential, but the goal that was probably deserved eluded the Wood with the home defence very impressive.

The second half saw Heaton start well and, as in the first half, they managed to score an early goal.

On 53 minutes, a defensive mix between Pierrepont and Pennington almost gifted a goal, Kailem Beattie’s effort finding the sidenetting.

But just past the hour mark it was 2-0 as tall defender Daniel Capewell found space to head home from a cross from the right.

Sherwood were struggling to find their rhythm and with Heaton content with the two-goal advantage the game drifted.

On 69 minutes the Wood finally showed some life.

Their best move of the half involved York and Zander Duhameau, their one-two ending with York’s effort from the edge of the penalty area being deflected over the bar.

Oliver Monington was next to threaten as good approach play by Marley Grant and York almost got the young striker in on goal, the ball just eluding him.

A flurry of changes had the desired effect, giving Sherwood some impetus.

Several corner kicks were won and Pearce had a shot blocked before Ewan Robson went close with a well hit effort, but again the final ball or shot just would not happen.

It was a game that showed goals must be the result of possession and for all Sherwood’s good football it was Heaton Stannington that had the cutting edge.

Star Man voted by Sherwood Colliery Supporters Club was Harry Bircumshaw