Head coach Peter Moores hoping Nottinghamshire crowds will turn out in big numbers for annual Welbeck match

Notts Outlaws Head Coach Peter Moores hopes the crowds will turn out in their numbers at Welbeck on Sunday (11am) as his side look to continue the good start to their Royal London One-Day Cup defence.

The 2017 champions are preparing to play their annual 50-over fixture in the north of the county having won a thrilling opening game at Lancashire last night (Thursday).

Notts made 318 all out at Emirates Old Trafford and then fought back superbly with the ball to restrict the hosts to 309-9 after they had been cruising on 245-3 at one point.

Now the Outlaws head up the A60 to take on the Northamptonshire Steelbacks aiming to maintain a 100 per cent record at the John Fretwell Complex, having beaten Warwickshire (2015), Derbyshire (2016) and Leicestershire (2017) in previous years.

“The crowds always come out at Welbeck and we’d love to see that again for this match,” said Moores. “It’s a different part of the county and we see different people, bringing a different atmosphere, which has contributed to us playing some good cricket.

“I think it is a good place for us to start where we have a good record and then we come back to Trent Bridge for later in the competition, which is somewhere that everyone knows.

“We’ve enjoyed playing up at Welbeck, which is a good pitch with good pace and good carry. It’s a nice thing to move around the county a little bit, and I’m sure it will be another enjoyable occasion.”

Notts are currently top of the Specsavers County Championship Division One table after their first five matches and are also current holders of the T20 trophy, the Vitality Blast, after a double white ball win last summer.

Former England coach Moores knows it is a tough ask to compete again on all three fronts, but insists it can done.

The Outlaws’ game at Welbeck is the second of eight North Group games they will play in a hectic schedule between now and June 7, with the top three qualifying for the knockout stages.

He said: “I think we treat all three formats of cricket the same in terms of importance. To win the Championship is an amazing achievement throughout the whole length of the season, particularly with the amount of effort and commitment it takes from the whole squad.

“But the Royal London is a huge tournament for us because of what it can bring if you make it through to the latter part of it. We had some really good games last year and had that special feeling of going to Lord’s for the final.

“It’s too far ahead for that yet, of course. We’re just looking to get into the tempo and the rhythm of it quickly and get the wins we need to get out of the group stages.”

General admission is priced at £12, £9 for seniors and under-21s and £5 for juniors. Entry is free to Nottinghamshire Members. Car parking is £2 for Members and £5 others.

Tickets will be available in advance by calling our friendly ticket office staff on 0115 8990300, or visiting Trent Bridge in person up to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday). Alternatively, you can call Welbeck on 01623 847468.

After 1pm tomorrow, tickets will be available at the ground on the day of the game, but will be cash only.