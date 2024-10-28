Halloween horror show for Shirebrook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shirebrook Town conceded 5 for the 3rd game in a row as Bourne Town won 5-1

After a weekend off Shirebrook returned to action against Bourne Town with the sides having already played each other this season with Bourne picking up the 3 points and as the game got underway Bourne came flying out in the opening 25 minutes and raced into a 3 goal lead the opening goal coming in the 3rd minute when Martin Tudosa swung in a cross the forced Mitchell Leivers into a save but the rebound fell straight to the feet of Zac Allan who tapped in 10 minutes later Bourne had their second goal of the afternoon as Shirebrook were punished for moor poor defending when Jack Wilson shot was cleared by Louis Russell but again Zac Allan was in the right place at the right time to fire in the loose ball and it was another error that lead to Bourne 3rd goal in the 23rd minute when the ball was passed back to Mitchell Leivers who missed the ball as he went to kick it leaving Zak Munton the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net and Shirebrook were lucky not to concede a 4th goal in the 29th minute as Zak Munton found space in the 6 yard box and somehow managed to smash his shot over the bar but Shirebrook would manage to get a goal back just before half time when Mitchell Tate cross from the left found Ewan Sutherill as the Bourne players shouted for hand ball the ref waved play on and the Shirebrook number 9 would need no second invitation as he smashed into the bottom corner from just outside the box and Shirebrook almost got another back in first half stoppage time as Nathan Brettoner headed over from Kieron Sykes Tobin corner.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook started very brightly with Nathan Brettoner and Ewan Sutherill both having chances for Shirebrook however Shirebrook bright start to the half was brought to a halt in the 66th minute when Zac Allan got away down the left and squared the ball to Martin Tudosa who fired past Mitchell Leivers to get Bourne 4th goal of the afternoon and Bourne kept pushing trying to add more goals and they had a number of chances but they had to wait until injury time at the end of the second half to get another goal as Zac Allan raced away down the right had side towards the box cut inside onto his left foot and curled the ball into the bottom corner to complete his hattrick and round off what had been a very comfortable afternoon for Bourne.

After the game Shirebrook assistant manager Migue Llera had the following to say “We can’t hide from today this is the 3rd game in a row that we’ve conceded 5 goals and that is something we need to address quickly we can coach the players all we want but when we keep making the same errors especially at the back we now need to start looking at the players and maybe we need to bring in some new players who can help us address the current issues we have so it will be a busy week as we look to towards next weekend’s game at Newark Town

Shirebrook starting XI Leivers Jules Tate Russell Denham Millen Sykes Tobin Lowe Sutherill (Southwell) Brettoner (McNally) McMillan (Monteiro)