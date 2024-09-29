Gregory grabs all three points as Clipstone leave it late at Stapleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clipstone captain Tim Gregory was on hand to scramble home a dramatic 89th-minute winner, securing a scrappy 1-0 victory for the league leaders away at Stapleford Town on Saturday afternoon.

A hallmark of this Clipstone side is how dangerous they can be from their multitude of set-piece routines, and today all of that extra work in training was there for all to see as Gregory nodded home from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Ian Birtley, Clipstone assistant manager, was full of praise for Player/Coach Keiran Coupe, whom he credits for The Cobras' constant threat from dead-ball situations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve got to credit Coupey and his set pieces, we have worked tirelessly on them throughout the season and that is what has won us all three points today.”

Clipstone claimed the points with an 89th minute winner.

When discussing the rest of the performance, Birtley said: “Not a great spectacle by any stretch and we are disappointed with the performance, but the most important thing was the three points and now we move on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first opportunity of the match came with less than a minute on the clock.

Clipstone had worked the ball well directly from kick-off and an inch-perfect cross fell to Charlie Hardwick who put his finish agonisingly wide.

It was a very even, and slightly scrappy first half where neither side had many chances of note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An indirect freekick was given deep inside the Clipstone area as Taylor Green was adjudged to have picked up a pass from Brad Hextall, which he claimed was a tackle and not a pass.

Despite the protestations, the freekick decision was upheld and Clipstone set up a human barricade on their goal line.

The ensuing strike was rifled wide from six yards out, perhaps a fitting way to end the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams would’ve presumably received some choice words at half-time but there seemed to be little effect as the clock ticked down.

Substitute Jamie Bonsor caught a strike cleanly just after the hour mark which forced a good save from the Stapleford goalkeeper, and there were some half-hearted appeals from penalties shortly afterwards, but nothing given.

Although it was 0-0 and a pretty drab affair, there was still a strange feeling in the air that a goal would be coming.

But it was the flip of a coin as to who would get it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clipstone had displayed their full arsenal of set-piece routines throughout the game, with varying degrees of success but in the 89th minute, they got that all elusive goal.

Jamie Bonsor lofted in a deep corner and Stapleford was left confused by all of the Clipstone runners which left Captain Tim Gregory with the space to head home from close range.

The relief and perhaps the significance of this win was there for all to see as the referee blew the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clipstone’s only blemish on their league record so far this season is the away defeat to Southwell City, which leaves them two points clear of second-placed Clay Cross Town.

Next up is an away trip to Pinxton on Saturday afternoon where Ian Birtley explains that Clipstone need to “raise their standards” and expect a “physical game” from the eighth-placed side.