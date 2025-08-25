Yorkshire title for ambitious Ollerton golf youngster Albie Walker

Ollerton's Albie Walker won the prestigious Yorkshire Union of Golf Clubs U14 title after a tough battle at Doncaster Golf Club.

And the 14-year-old’s ambition is to turn professional after going to a golf university after school.

The Yorjshire competition was close throughout the day with three players within two shots of each other at lunch.

Leading the way was Eddie Claughton from Sand Moor GC on three over.

Albie Walker with his Yorkshire championship trophy.

This title could have gone to anyone, and the lead was switching after every hole.

But it came down to the final two holes between three players, Zach Sloanes, Albie and Jack Balderson.

Zach bogeyed the final hole to finish on 13 over par, so it was now with Jack and Albie, where on the 17th Albie missed the green left and all looked done for him.

However, he played a superb wedge shot to hole it for a two.

Jack chipped and managed a par, so he was now two shots back of Albie going down the last.

They both missed the green left and both had reasonable chips with Jack holing and Albie missing, but with the bogey he won by one shot, having played some great golf on a tough course.

“I was two strikes off the lead going into the final round and just had to play some steady golf really,” said Albie.

“I knew if I could do that I would finish up two or three over, which is what I did.

“What really made it for me was at the 17th hole, which is a par three, where left of the green is dead – which is unfortunately where I hit it.

“For my chip I pulled out my 60 degree and hit a flop shot onto the green and holed it for a birdie two, which put me one shot, I thought, in the lead going down the last.

“I managed a bogey for the last hole, even though I thought I needed a par, and won the tournament.

“It felt great – I have never had as big a success as that.”

Albie has big ambitions in the sport and added: “I would like to go to a golfing university when I have finished school.

“I would like to see what it feels like playing in different countries against diferent people.

“And from there I would to become a professional golfer on the PGA Tour and hopefully win lots of events.”

Albie followed up the Yorkshire success with second place in the Sheffield Union U18 Junior Open and also retained the U14 trophy he had won last year on Sunday.