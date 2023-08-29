Rising Ollerton golf star Albie Walker seals sponsorship deal with Playback

Albie Walker visits new sponsors Playback Events.

The 12-year-old All Saints School pupil is being backed by Richard Wells’ Mansfield-based Playback Events, who have been providing entertainment to pubs, clubs and other events since 1998.

The backing will help fund his extensive travel and coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albie is currently coached by former European Tour star Gareth Davies, who is also the Yorkshire county coach

Albie, who lives in Ollerton with parents Jamie and Chloe and brother and sister Leo and Lissi, began playing at the age of three and already has his handicap down to an amazing 7.4.

He even won a county U18 tournament at the age of 10.

Wells said: “It was a pleasure to invite junior golfer Albie Walker to one of our events this weekend.

“Playback have committed to sponsor Albie for the 2024 season. “ Knowing Albie and his family for many years, I have no doubt that he will excel in the sport he loves and play at the highest level in the future as he continues to progress and learn.

“He is already playing at big tournaments and has support from not only top level pro golfers but also his family, who themselves have years of experience in professional sport.”