Rising Ollerton golf star Albie Walker seals sponsorship deal with Playback
The 12-year-old All Saints School pupil is being backed by Richard Wells’ Mansfield-based Playback Events, who have been providing entertainment to pubs, clubs and other events since 1998.
The backing will help fund his extensive travel and coaching.
Albie is currently coached by former European Tour star Gareth Davies, who is also the Yorkshire county coach
Albie, who lives in Ollerton with parents Jamie and Chloe and brother and sister Leo and Lissi, began playing at the age of three and already has his handicap down to an amazing 7.4.
He even won a county U18 tournament at the age of 10.
Wells said: “It was a pleasure to invite junior golfer Albie Walker to one of our events this weekend.
“Playback have committed to sponsor Albie for the 2024 season. “ Knowing Albie and his family for many years, I have no doubt that he will excel in the sport he loves and play at the highest level in the future as he continues to progress and learn.
“He is already playing at big tournaments and has support from not only top level pro golfers but also his family, who themselves have years of experience in professional sport.”
This week Albie returned from the US Kids Venice Open where he finished ninth out of 35 high quality worldwide juniors. He currently leads the 2023 British Robert Rock J unior Tour after 16 tournaments with six left and last weekend came sixth at the Wee Wonders Grande Final at Gullen Golf Club Scotland.