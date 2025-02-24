Ollerton golf prodigy Albie Walker wins Spanish tournament
Albie has just won the five day 2025 European Masters Robert Rock U14 Junior Tour.
The 13-year-old beat the 20-strong European group by eight shots and received his trophy from European Tour star Robert Rock, who beat Tiger Woods 2012 to win the Dubai Classic.
Albie, who lives with parents Jamie and Chloe and brother and sister Leo and Lissi, began playing at the age of three and had already won a county U18 tournament at the age of 10.
He attends All Saints Roman Catholic School in Mansfield and is a member at Coxmoor and Hollinwell Golf Clubs with a handicap of 3.8.
