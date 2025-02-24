Ollerton golf prodigy Albie Walker wins Spanish tournament

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:39 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Promising Ollerton teenager Albie Walker has added another trophy to his collection after a successful trip to La Manga in southern Spain.

Albie has just won the five day 2025 European Masters Robert Rock U14 Junior Tour.

The 13-year-old beat the 20-strong European group by eight shots and received his trophy from European Tour star Robert Rock, who beat Tiger Woods 2012 to win the Dubai Classic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albie, who lives with parents Jamie and Chloe and brother and sister Leo and Lissi, began playing at the age of three and had already won a county U18 tournament at the age of 10.

He attends All Saints Roman Catholic School in Mansfield and is a member at Coxmoor and Hollinwell Golf Clubs with a handicap of 3.8.

Related topics:SpainMasters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice