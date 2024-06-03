Dawn House's Theo Nelson blazes a trail in county schools scratch golf championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Theo Nelson, a pupil at Dawn House, a Speech and Language UK school in Rainworth, took part in the prestigious Nottinghamshire Schools Scratch Championship 2024.

Theo is a keen golfer and finished in 15th place out of 29 competitors on the day.

Theo said: “I love playing golf and when I am out there on the green, I feel no different to anybody else and I let my golfing skills do all the talking.

“When I graduate from Dawn House I want to become a professional golfer and make my friends and family proud.'”

Theo Nelson - blazing a trail.

If that wasn’t enough, Theo will be taking part in four more major schools golfing tournaments this year including one at the famous St Andrews course in Scotland.

Jenny McConnell, Dawn House Principal who accompanied Theo to this year's Nottinghamshire School Scratch Competition said: “Theo is a fantastic golfer and a brilliant ambassador for the school.

“Right now, 1.9 million children across the UK have speech and language challenges and

Theo's story just goes to show that if children are given the right tools and support, children from special schools can compete in elite sports alongside their mainstream peers.

“We are so proud of Theo. What Theo is doing on the golf courses throughout the UK is absolutely amazing!”