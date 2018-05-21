Gallery: Hucknall seal winning draw as Mansfield Hosiery Mills go bottom of the table

Mansfield Hosiery Mills’ stubborn resistance with the bat helped them to a losing draw at Hucknall — but it was not enough to stop them from going bottom of the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Hucknall racked up a total of 323 for eight, boosted by an opening stand of 181.

Anuk Fernando took three for 57 late in the innings as the Mills bowlers struggled to stem the flow.

Kunal Manek dismissed both openers — Joshua Downie (106) and Jake Libby (88).

Five Hosiery Mills batsmen reached double figures in the visitors’ reply.

Savin Perera made 46 and then Mark Smallwood (20)and Fernando added 56 for the fourth wicket.

Fernando, who had a good day with both bat and ball, finished unbeaten on 72, including eight fours and two sixes, as the Millers held on for a draw, closing on 209 for eight.