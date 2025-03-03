Funk leaves Shirebrook after defeat in Basement battle

Action From Shirebrook Against Kimberley

Shirebrook Town were beaten in the basement battle 1-0 by Kimberley Miners Welfare at the weekend.

And that result has now lead to manager Rudy Funk and his management team leaving Shirebrook.

The club released a statement on Monday afternoon that said: "We can confirm after Saturdays defeat that it was mutually agreed that Rudy Funk and his staff would leave the club with immediate effect. We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to all those involved for trying to stabilise the club in a transitional period.

"Our attention now turns to Tuesday nights home fixture against Lincoln Utd. Our committee are working hard to try and get the right people in.

Kimberley sat just one point above Shirebrook prior to kick off so Shirebrook knew 3 points would be huge if they were to get themselves out of the relegation places.

As the game got underway it was a very quiet start to the game with neither side having a chance of note in the opening 20 minutes with the first real chance of note falling to Shirebrook when Fabian Johnson forced the Kimberley keeper into a save.

Kimberley then had chances through Finlay Ryder and Raphael Garrett but in the 37th minute the deadlock was broken as Aaron Coyle found space in the box and his shot hit the inside of the post and went into the net and it was Kimberley who went in at the break with a narrow lead.

As the second half got underway it was much like the first half were neither goalkeeper had anything to do for the first 15 minutes of the half but it was Kimberley who had the first big chance of the half when Finlay Ryder saw his shot from the edge of the box blocked by Biley Morgan.

Shirebrook's best chance of the half so far would fall to sub Tom McNally when he picked the ball up on the half way line and drove towards goal leaving a number of Kimberley players behind him but as he got towards goal the Kimberley keeper managed to narrow the angle and make a save.

As the game went into the last 15 minutes Shirebrook were starting to take more and more risks and this would allow Kimberley to get chances but Mitchell Leivers would manage to keep everything out but despite late chances through Connor Eyes and Bradley Johnstone Shirebrook couldn’t find a goal as Kimberley left with all 3 points.