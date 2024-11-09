Freddie Blackwell stuns with debut victory over undefeated opponent, Alex Chirila advances to national semi-finals

In an incredible display of talent and determination, Freddie Blackwell of Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy made a powerful debut in amateur boxing, defeating previously undefeated Rhamarni Dwyer of Bulkington ABC.

The highly anticipated bout, held at the Neighbourhood Social (Rialto Plaza) in Coventry on Friday, 8th November, had the crowd on their feet, with many calling it the fight of the night. Blackwell’s victory marks a promising start to his career, as he showcased his skill and resilience against a formidable opponent.

Blackwell’s performance has added yet another highlight to Ashfield Spartans’ impressive season, with both boxers and coaches celebrating his success. “For Freddie to kickstart his career by defeating an undefeated opponent speaks volumes about his potential and determination,” said Ashfield Spartans’ coaching team. “He showed not only talent but also composure and maturity in the ring, making this win one to remember.”

Meanwhile, fellow Ashfield Spartans boxer Alex Chirila continues his own remarkable journey, advancing to the semi-finals of the National Association of Boys & Girls Clubs (NABGC) Championship. This achievement places him among the top 4 amateur boxers in the United Kingdom. The semi-finals are set to take place in Blackburn, Lancashire, where Chirila will aim to secure a spot in the national finals and continue his push toward a professional career.

Freddie having his hand raised as victor defeating Dwyer.

Chirila’s journey over the past year has been a testament to his relentless work ethic. This summer, he claimed the Ed Bilbey Box Cup title, besting several top contenders, including Luke Sheppard of Ashfield SOB in a finals showdown. He followed this with a victory at the Manchester Box Cup, further solidifying his reputation as one of the East Midlands’ brightest boxing talents. Most recently, he captured the England Boxing Development East Midlands Championship title, overcoming both Sheppard and Alfahid Hafid of Jawaid Khaliq BA in closely fought bouts, further positioning himself as a force on the national stage.

As Chirila heads into his semi-final match, Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy is actively seeking sponsorships to support both his and Blackwell’s burgeoning careers. For more information on joining the multi-award-winning academy or supporting these rising stars, visit: facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy