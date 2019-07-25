Your chance to win a pair of tickets for Mansfield Town’s Carabao Cup tie with Morecambe

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with Mansfield Chad to give 10 lucky Stags fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Carabao Cup first round tie between Mansfield Town and Morecambe at the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 13th August.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: How many goals did Mansfield put past Accrington Stanley at this stage last season?

Please email your answer to sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk.

All entries must be received by midnight on Thursday, 8th August and 10 entries will be drawn at random.

Usual Chad competition rules apply and are available on request.

Currently in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is continuing to give football fans across the nation the chance to see their team for free by giving away thousands of tickets.

Last year’s competition saw over 1.2 million people pass through the turnstiles at Carabao Cup fixtures and culminated in a showpiece Wembley Final.

Round One of the Carabao Cup is always a great occasion for fans of EFL Clubs to see their team on a balmy Summer’s evening and get an early glimpse of their latest signings.

