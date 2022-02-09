Your chance to question Nigel Clough and David Sharpe – live
Mansfield Town have had a change of plan and the fans’ forum with manager Nigel Clough and CEO David Sharpe will now take place with a live audience next week instead of online.
The forum will be staged in the 1861 Suite at One Call Stadium on Wednesday, starting at 7pm.
Supporters are invited to attend the event, which is ticket-only, costing £5 per person.
Doors will open at 6pm, with the forum starting at 7pm.
This now replaces the originally proposed virtual fans’ forum.
A total of 170 tickets are now available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased in person at the One Call Stadium ticket office (9am, until 5pm, Monday to Friday) or from Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen (from noon until 9pm, with the exception of Monday).
Please note that tickets cannot be purchased online.